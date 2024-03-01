The late slain rapper's father, Tony Forbes, seemingly threw shade at the minister of police Bheki Cele

In a viral video, AKA's father is seen hand-shaking General Mkhwanazi's and leaving out Cele

Many netizens speculated that they might have been travelling together others shared their own views

Grieving father Tony Forbes attended the first court appearance of the men linked to the murder of his son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and seemed like he threw shade at one of the people who have been investigating the slain rapper's case.

Tony Forbes seemingly throws shade at Bheki Cele

Social media has been buzzing after a clip of AKA's father, Tony Forbes, throwing shade at the Minister of Police South Africa, Bheki Cele, in court when he was attending the appearance of the men in connection with his son's murder.

The viral video posted by @SuperXolani shows Tony passing Bheki and going to shake hands with General Mkhwanazi. The netizens captioned the clip:

"#JusticeForAKA Why is AKAs father Tony curving Bheki Cele like this went to shake General Mkhwanazi’s hand??"

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Tony Forbes' "shade"

Shortly after watching the video, many netizens shared their reactions:

@SboneloMuzi wrote:

"He shakes the hand of the person who did the job. He gives credit where it's due."

@Thulaganyo_G said:

"He knows how useless Bheki Cele is."

@romeosmallz responded:

"Because Bheki is friends with the killer."

@anica39 replied:

"Tony Forbes is an academic and intellectual. He knows what he knows."

@NkululekoMdlu12 commented:

"You would remember bheki cele's utterances at Nellies funeral,the Forbes already know which team he plays for,they are not dumb,they know there will be a cover up."

@LocalMa47977568 mentioned:

"I like Mr Forbes..."

R800K paid to murder AKA

In a previous report by Briefly News, the Times of Eswatini news publications shared court documents which state that the hitmen were paid R800,000 to murder rapper AKA.

During the press conference, however, the members of the SAPS refrained from sharing the amount, saying it is all part of the ongoing investigation.

