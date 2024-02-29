Tony Forbes, the father of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, was at the Durban Magistrate's court on Thursday, 29 February

Grieving father Tony Forbes attended the first court appearance of the men linked to the murder of his son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Tony Forbes attended the court hearing of the five accused men in his son's murder.

Tony Forbes photographed with Bheki Cele in court

Seated alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele, Tony Forbes, the father of the late AKA, was at the Durban Magistrate's court on Thursday, 29 February.

Five of the seven men accused of having a hand in the murder of the late Fela In Versace rapper had their faces and identities revealed by the magistrate.

Tony Forbes speculates real mastermind is still at large

Relaying his thoughts on the matter to the media after the proceedings, Tony Forbes shared his scepticism about whether the true mastermind is among the seven men behind bars.

He stated that the police commissioner probably meant that the coordinator of the hit was arrested and not the person who initially wanted AKA dead. Forbes also questioned the origin of the sum paid to the hitmen, saying the police should be able to trace where it came from.

"The coordinator received the money and shared it with six other people, where did the money come from?"

Forbes also stated that the person who wanted his son dead is still out there.

"Is this the true mastermind? My gut feeling says no."

Mzansi lauds Tony for ensuring faces revealed

Weighing on the clip shared online by @Newzroom405, netizens had this to say:

@mdilumnki:

"It’s how he complained about the suspects wearing masks for me, then when the court resumes suspects came without masks so we all could see them. Well done tata."

@NdumoZindela:

"I’m so sorry AKA’s dad. This pain is getting too intense - imagine going to court to face your son’s killers."

@leborose19:

"He's right, though. I also believe that the real culprit is still out there."

R800K paid to murder AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Times Of Eswatini news publications shared court documents which state that the hitmen were paid R800,000 to murder rapper AKA.

During the press conference, however, the members of the SAPS refrained from sharing the amount, saying it is all part of the ongoing investigation.

