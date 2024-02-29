South African media personality Nomalanga Shozi linked up with American star Steve Harvey

The video of the Adulting actress sitting with the American TV host and film producer

Many South African netizens complimented Nomalanga's beautiful looks in the comment sections

Nomalanga Shozi rubbed shoulders with American star Steve Harvey. Image: @realnomalanga, @iamstevehaverytv

Our International Zulu hun Nomalanga Shozi has been making waves after she announced that she bagged two new TV gigs. The star recently linked up with a popular American personality.

Nomalanga rubs shoulders with Steve Harvey

The Adulting star Nomalanga Shozi has been making headlines after she trended on social media when rumours about Bonang Matheba beefing with her circulated.

Not so long ago, the former Rhythm City actress was seen rubbing shoulders with the American TV host and film producer Steve Harvey, who was at the centre of controversy last year regarding his wife Marjorie hinting at having cheated on him with a pool boy.

A video of the two chilling was posted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews and captioned:

"Nomalanga Shozi x Steve Harvey.."

See the post below:

Netizens compliment Nomalanga's looks

After watching the video, many South African netizens complimented Shozi's gorgeous looks:

@EMKEM_Mike said:

"Yoh! She's beautiful."

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"You go girl.."

@Hyperloll4 shared:

"She's cute."

@MtoloSam tweeted:

"Wah bazomshela. She's his type, she is gorgeous."

@savenoho responded:

"Steve Harvey looking like a mexican that grew up in the north tryna be hood."

@Aria4991 replied:

"She's so gorgeous."

@Bitcoincrash2 mentioned:

"He forgot your name as soon as you told him."

@Nanazi45230605 commented:

"Nomalanga is BIG!!!"

Steve Harvey drops pearls of wisdom amid divorce rumours: “No matter what happens, life ain't over"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News Online speculations about the status of Steve Harvey's marriage are circulating, yet the US TV host is not remaining silent. In response to the rumours surrounding his relationship, Steve utilized his X account to share an inspirational post that has garnered attention from fans globally.

"No matter what happens, life ain't over. As long as God wakes you up, that means he ain't through with you yet. When God wakes you up, he has something for you that you haven't received. Every day you have the opportunity to make something happen."

