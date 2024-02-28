Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo seemingly sneered at Linda Mtoba's former husband Steven Mayor

The star responded to a tweet that stated Steve runner the streets of UKZN and that baddies loved him

The Kaya 959 radio host laughed and questioned if Steve was still known for having multiple girls

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has no chill whatsoever, the star recently passed some words regarding actress Linda Mtoba's former husband, whom she divorced last year.

Sizwe Dhlomo seemingly sneers at Steven Mayor

Social media streets are buzzing after Linda Mtoba made headlines as she opened up about having to deal with heartbreak following her divorce from her ex-hubby, Steven Mayor.

Recently, Kaya 959 radio host Sizwe Dhlomo seemingly sneered at Mtoba's ex after a Twitter (X) user @Kokoleo_zn shared a tweet about Mayor running the streets of UKZN and the baddies from there wanting a piece of him.

He wrote:

"Stevovo runs the Ukzn streets , the baddies love him and collects them like Pokémon."

Dhlomo then responded to the tweet and said:

"lol! Steve is still known for this?"

See his post below:

Netizens respond to Sizwe's post

Shortly after Sizwe mocked Steven, many social media users flooded his comment section with their response to that:

@tootsmathela wrote:

"Makes sense why she was always hiding him. She was knew all along."

@CoolAcademic_ questioned:

"What do you mean “Still” kanti hes always been like this?"

@Nanazi45230605 said:

"He has always been… most of us Durbanites know him from the streets with several baddies."

@LondiweMakhanya tweeted:

"Kanti he’s always been like this‍♀️, he wasn’t gonna change."

@kamo_magnate commented:

"There's nothing funny here! Did you not see Linda's tweets today."

@whydoyoucare62 mentioned:

"Ukzn streets are Steves favourite, mark my words."

Sizwe Dhlomo questions clubs giving gigs to homeless Alostro

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo had social media shaking after he questioned why a homeless person was going to nightclubs. This comes after homeless social media sensation Alostro started making several club appearances.

While some netizens were as puzzled as Sizwe, some asked why Alostro or other homeless people shouldn't be in clubs.

