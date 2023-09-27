Actress Linda Mtoba and her husband Steven Meyer, are rumoured to be getting a divorce

Linda and Steven got married in 2017, six years after they started dating

After the rumours trended, netizens said they now believed Nonku Williams when she said that all men cheat

Bathong, divorces left, right and centre. The River's former actress Linda Mtoba is topping the trend lists regarding her six-year-old marriage.

Linda Mtoba allegedly divorcing hubby

Yoh, netizens are hard at work when it comes to digging up celebrity's skeletons. Recently, Linda Mtoba fell victim to tweeps as rumours and claims are circulating the Twitter streets that she and her husband, Steven Meyer, are getting a divorce.

The pair met online and then got married in 2017, six years after they started dating. They also have a beautiful daughter together.

A Twitter user, @noziphomash, fished out the news, speculating that the actress is allegedly getting a divorce.

The tweep wrote:

"Linda Mtoba headed for divorce? I thought white men don't cheat."

Fans say Nonku William is allegedly proven right

Shortly after the post about Linda Mtoba made rounds across social media, fans shared their views and thoughts regarding this matter. While some said The Real Housewives of Durban cast member, Nonku Williams has allegedly been proven right.

This comes after the reality TV star said that all men cheat during a dinner in the first episode of The Real Housewives of Durban Season Two.

She said:

"All men cheat, my darling, just that black men cheat and white men buy."

@Lebonelani wrote:

"Nonku will tell a joke, but she’ll never lie."

@Tshepiso496T said:

"When we get time, ladies, we must leave amododa alone, black or white."

@Samkelenogaga replied:

"Oh, Nonku Williams was right."

@Akreana_ responded:

"Nonku Williams has been saying."

@Mandyy_Ngcobo said:

"My girl Nonku Williams will do everything but tell a lie sana."

@Hopeyywalker wrote:

"Nonku Williams will always be famous."

@MprueDie responded:

"Black men cheat, white men buy."

Despite all the drama and divorce controversy, the actress recently announced online that she will be launching her own baby clothing line called BeanWear.

Linda Mtoba's baby Bean turns 2

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Linda Mtoba shed a tear as her tiny princess turned two. It feels like just the other day, we were all waiting for Linda to pop!

Linda took to social media with a reel of memories from baby Bean’s two years of earthbound, and we are sure this momma felt all the feels. Linda threw baby Bean a stunning party and shared some snaps to her Instagram Story.

