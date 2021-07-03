Halala: Linda Mtoba Launches Her Own Clothing Line for Babies

Linda Mtoba has launched her own clothing label for babies inspired by her own daughter and aims to cater to babies and toddlers

She wanted to find clothes for her daughter that both look good and were practical but she was finding to difficult

Mtoba took matters into her own hands and launched her own clothing label and South Africans are delighted and can't wait to order

Actress Linda Mtoba has launched her own clothing line inspired by her own daughter. The clothing line caters to babies.

She took to Instagram to reveal her new business venture and explained how she was inspired to create a clothing line for babies.

Linda Mtoba has launched her own clothing range that caters to toddlers and babies. Photo credit: @linda_mtoba

Mtoba said that she had struggled to find matching clothes that looked good and did not restrict movement; allowing her "Beanie Pie" to play without her clothes getting in the way.

"I started BeanWear after my Beanie Pie."

The name for the clothing range is inspired directly by her daughter and is called Beanwear.

South Africans join in the celebrations as she launches her new venture

omuhlegela:

"So cool congratulations can't wait to buy for me and my baby ."

zenandemfenyana:

"Congratulations Mama ka Bean on this beautiful venture we are ready to place our order."

ntando_zikalala_:

"I am buying everything and gifting it to Bean ."

lifewithzwi:

" love it! Will older beans also get matching sets like the one you’re wearing ."

vuvish:

"I'm such a fan of no-fuss but comfortable, especially for the toddler age group."

Linda Mtoba was inspired by her daughter and hinted at the clothing line months ago

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mzansi actress Linda Mtoba loves her daughter Bean and has been inspired to start a clothing label for toddlers in her honour. Linda is a very stylish mom and loves dressing her daughter up, so it makes sense that she would try to put other mothers on to the vibe as well.

Taking to social media, Linda spoke about how nervous she was to be starting this new business venture. The young mother thanked her fans for their words of encouragement and support for the new clothing line.

Linda Mtoba celebrates 10 years with the love of her life

In other news, Mzansi actress Linda Mtoba has been with her husband for 10 years now and is celebrating her anniversary. The actress is grateful to have someone so loving in her corner and took to social media to share her bliss. She tweeted:

"I’m so happy with my life. My husband and I have been together 10 years this year and tomorrow is our 4th year wedding anniversary. Thixo umuhle (God is good), I’ll never not express my gratitude."

