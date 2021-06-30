Sophie Ndaba Celebrates Birthday With Heartfelt Post to Herself

Sophie Ndaba penned a heartfelt birthday post to herself in celebration of her special day on Tuesday, 29 June

The Family Secrets star also shared a video of herself getting her hair and make up done during her birthday

Mzansi celebs took to the veteran actress' comment section and sent her well-wishes and sweet birthday messages

Sophie Ndaba penned a sweet post to herself in celebration of her birthday on Tuesday, 29 June. The Family Secrets actress wished herself a happy birthday and also counted her blessings.

Sophie Ndaba celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt post to herself. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the former Generations actor posted a clip of herself getting her hair and make up done. In the clip, the star shared that she felt like Barbie on her birthday.

She wrote a lengthy post thanking the Lord for blessing her with a new year and season. According to TimesLIVE, the media personality, who is also known as Queen - a character she played on Generations, also wrote:

"I'm still here growing from strength to strength. I love you Lord with everything I am and can ever be. I'm nothing without you Lord. No weapon formed against me will ever ever prosper!"

Mzansi celebs to to the bubbly star's comment section to wish her a fabulous birthday. Check out some of their comments below:

Thembi Seete wrote:

"Happy birthday gorgeous honey."

Dawn Thandeka King said:

"Happy birthday to you my love."

Basetsana Kumalo commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful heart. What joy it is to call you my sister and my friend. This is your season of grace, divine favour, abundance and multiple blessings. May the hand of God always be upon you. I love you so so much."

Madame Vodia wrote:

"Happy Birthday my darling friend."

Lerato Mvelase added:

"Happy birthday. God grant you all that you desire, you are beautiful inside and out. Can’t wait to spend time again. You are loved by me."

Makhadzi celebrates 25 birthday

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is turning 25 years this Wednesday, 30 June. The Limpopo-born Makhadzi took to wish herself a happy birthday.

The Murahu hitmaker posted stunning snaps of herself to ring in her special day. The talented musician captioned the beautiful pics she shared on Twitter:

"Happy birthday to my self ... 25 years of a grace."

Makhadzi's name trended on the micro-blogging app as her fans flooded her timeline to wish their fave a happy birthday. Journalist Zikhona Tshona said:

"Happiest birthdays, queen. Enjoy your day and I wish you many many blessings in your journey. RISE."

Source: Briefly.co.za