A woman in the Eastern Cape couldn't contain her excitement when she discovered her pet sheep had given birth

The video capturing her joyful reaction has warmed hearts across social media, as she's seen rushing to share the special moment with others

Research shows that pets can significantly boost a person's happiness and well-being through the release of oxytocin

A woman shared a clip showing how excited she was when her pet sheep gave birth. Images: @EasternCapeisbeautiful

Source: Facebook

A video shared by Facebook content creator @EasternCapeisbeautiful has captured the heartwarming moment when a woman discovered her pet sheep had given birth to a lamb. The clip was posted at the end of April with the simple but powerful caption:

"Celebrate your small wins."

In the video, the woman was in the middle of recording content for one of her pages when she noticed something happening at the bottom of her yard. Immediately, her face lit up with excitement as she grabbed the phone from the person recording her and ran towards a shed.

As she reached the structure, which served as a shelter for her pet sheep, the camera showed her sheep with a newborn lamb trying to walk around its mother and nurse.

The woman's joy and excitement is contagious throughout the video. Her reaction shows just how much her pet means to her, treating the birth almost as if it were her own personal achievement.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Why pets make us happy

The woman's reaction in the video shows the strong emotional bond humans can form with animals.

Research shows that spending time with pets can trigger the release of oxytocin in our bodies. This hormone, often called the "love hormone," helps reduce stress and anxiety, decreases pain sensitivity, increases empathy, and improves self-confidence. All these effects contribute to making people feel calmer and happier around their animal companions.

For many pet owners, their animals become valued family members. The relationship brings structure, companionship, and unconditional love that enhances their daily lives.

Pets are also incredibly attuned to their owners' behaviours and routines. They study us closely and learn to recognise our habits, sometimes seeming to read our minds when they anticipate our actions. This further strengthens the connection between humans and animals.

One woman celebrated after noticing her pet sheep had given birth to a beautiful lamb. Images: @EasternCapeisbeautiful

Source: Facebook

Viewers share in the joy

The woman's happiness touched many social media users, who shared their own experiences with pets and breeding animals.

Niidoman Leve commented:

"Best feeling ever xa ufuyile..❤️"

Pamella Ntombery Jundasé related to the experience:

"Me right now, we're sitting at 3 puppies and still going 😍"

Snenhlanhla Ngema felt the joy through the screen:

"Me smiling while watching this video ❤️❤️❤️ It's so beautiful."

Thabisa Morake couldn't get enough of the woman's reaction:

"I don't know how many times I played this... Your excited self is sooo cute❤️❤️"

Agnes Modiba offered congratulations:

"What a great moment. Happy for you, cc!"

Thoko Ngubane appreciated the pure emotion:

"The excitement in her voice is so beautiful..."

Other animal stories that caught attention

Briefly News recently reported on a woman in Stellenbosch who made a terrifying discovery when she found a highly dangerous puff adder snake lying next to her dogs' beds.

recently reported on a woman in Stellenbosch who made a terrifying discovery when she found a highly dangerous puff adder snake lying next to her dogs' beds. A Big Brother Mzansi finalist sparked conversation about the financial challenges of pet ownership after sharing her shock at high veterinary bills.

An American man raised eyebrows with a video showing how he prepares raw meat for his pet puma named Messi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News