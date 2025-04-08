A Big Brother Mzansi finalist and digital creator shared a video of herself at the vet with her fluffy dog, later expressing shock at the high cost of the visit

In the clip, @NateSetwaba is seen holding her wiggling pup before the scene switches to her car, where she questions why there aren't public hospitals for animals

The video highlights a common struggle for pet owners in South Africa, where veterinary costs can be extremely high, with treatments ranging from R500 to over R40,000

A woman shared a clip showing her mood before and after visiting her vet.

Source: Facebook

A woman's reaction to her vet bill has struck a chord with pet owners across South Africa. The video was shared early April by digital creator and Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 finalist Fortunate "Nate" Setwaba on her social media account @NateSetwaba.

In the video, Nate is seen at a veterinary clinic in Joburg holding her fluffy dog in her arms as it tries to wiggle around. She poses for the camera with her pet and attempts to give it kisses.

The scene then switches to her car, where her dog is sitting on the passenger seat. Visibly frustrated, she speaks to the camera:

"Don't animals have like public hospitals, because what was that bill, what was that bill for this little man?"

When her dog starts barking, she tells him to keep quiet and sit down, clearly upset about the cost of the veterinary visit.

The reality of vet costs in South Africa

The financial burden of pet ownership in South Africa can be significant, especially when it comes to veterinary care. Many pet owners are unprepared for the high costs that come with keeping their furry friends healthy.

Veterinary practices themselves face high operating costs, with monthly expenses for medical products averaging between R300,000 and R450,000. Most of these products are imported and depend on the Rand-Dollar exchange rate, which adds to the cost.

The average fees for veterinary treatments in South Africa can be eye-watering:

Basic vaccinations cost around R500 per round.

Flea and tick control is approximately R500.

A standard consultation fee ranges from R350 to R550.

Blood tests can cost between R700 and R900.

X-rays start at R700 for the first one.

Neutering a female dog can cost R4,000 or more, depending on size and age.

Repairing a broken leg can cost upwards of R15,000.

Emergency care for a pet hit by a car can reach R40,000 or more.

For many South Africans, these costs are simply out of reach without pet insurance, which covers veterinary visits, healthcare fees, routine check-ups, accident cover, and sometimes kennel fees for a monthly premium.

Big Brother Mzansi season 5 finalist, Nate Setwaba, complains about vet fees.

Source: Facebook

South Africans react to the vet bill shock

@Ronny Mod commented bluntly:

"Black people are forcing things, nje."

@Brenda Jennings shared her boundary:

"Yoooh I can't eat in your house, touching a dog with those hands. Sies Nate!"

@Mahapa George offered home remedy advice:

"Get spotty. Spotty, when he is sick, give him milk and by tomorrow, he is a champ."

@Amie Kay suggested a cost-saving tip:

"I thought everyone I know who has a dog knows how to vaccinate it themselves. The only one you go to the vet for is for rabies. Just do it yourself. Check what the vet does."

@Mthobisi D Mndebele joked:

"Get a kid, you'll be fine."

@Kgothatso Dennis Mashishi questioned pet ownership:

"People are this lonely out here? Spending their money on dogs that can wake up tomorrow and bite the western out of you."

