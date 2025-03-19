A brave Jack Russell named Jan recently died while protecting his owner's farm from a deadly Cape cobra, showing the breed's loyal and protective nature

Snake removal expert @Bolandsnakeremovals shared the heartbreaking story of Jan's final moments after the dog was bitten on the upper lip by the highly venomous snake

Netizens flooded the comments section with condolences and personal stories about Jack Russell dogs confronting snakes

A brave Jack Russell terrier has died after confronting a deadly Cape cobra on a farm in Moorreesburg. The dog's heroic final moments were shared by snake removal expert @Bolandsnakeremovals, who had previously met the courageous canine during a different snake removal job on the same property.

In the emotional post, the snake handler revealed that Jan the Jack Russell had been fatally bitten on his upper lip by a Cape cobra. The dog's owner contacted the snake expert for advice, but it was already too late as paralysis had set in rapidly due to the cobra's potent neurotoxic venom, which affects small animals within 5-10 minutes.

"RIP Jan. I was on the farm in Moorreesburg last year to chase a cobra under a pile of wood in a farm shed and met Jan the Jack Russell," wrote the snake catcher. "His owner just called me about what he could do because a Cape cobra had just bitten Jan on his upper lip, it was already too late to go to the vet because paralysis had already set in."

The video shows Jan's earlier encounter with the snake handler, where the brave dog can be seen barking protectively at a captured snake inside the expert's containment tool. The footage now memorialises the loyal pet who ultimately gave his life protecting his owner's property.

Understanding Jack Russells and cobras

Jack Russell Terriers are known for their fearless and protective nature. Originally bred in England in the early 1800s for hunting, they have strong instincts to chase and confront perceived threats. These small but muscular dogs typically stand 20-30cm tall and weigh between 7-12kg.

Loyal and full of energy, Jack Russells make great watchdogs due to their alertness and tendency to bark. However, their hunting instincts can put them at risk, as they don’t hesitate to take on dangerous animals like snakes.

Cape cobras, or Geelslang, are among South Africa’s most venomous snakes. Their neurotoxic venom causes rapid muscle paralysis, leading to breathing difficulties. When threatened, they raise their hoods and strike quickly, making them a danger—especially for small but brave dogs like Jack Russells.

A snake catcher shared a sad story of a do named Jan, who died a hero fighting a cape cobra. Images: @Bolandsnakeremovals

Netizens share condolences and similar experiences

Many South Africans expressed their sadness over Jan's passing and shared similar experiences with their pets.

@AnetteVosloo commented:

"So very sorry to hear, sympathy with owner 💔 I notice other types of dogs are airy and cautious of snake smell and barking from a distance. But Jack Russels fears nothing and attacks snakes. The snake bit out of defence. Nature is sometimes cruel. RIP 😓"

@AlettaStrauss shared a similar heartbreaking experience:

"I also lost my Jackrusseltjie she had babies she lived 20 min... was so sad... Because she went to lie down with the little ones... So they could still drink..."

@JosslynStormCeronio added:

"And the doggies are known for their selection and adopting, I just lost my Jackie over a ringneck. But the dogs are tips for alarm systems. Barking, go look instead, he's trying to warn his boss. Go and rest now' Brakenjan."

@RikaNelPelser expressed mixed emotions about the situation:

"This is heartbreaking. I have snakes myself and I have big dogs that don't like snakes. Sorry old Jan, the dog just wanted to protect his yard and people and the snake just wanted to go its way and protect its own life. 🥺"

