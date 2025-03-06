A couple with a newborn shared a video of their baby’s first introduction to their dogs, including two pit bulls and got many people online talking

The video shared on TikTok by the wife, showed the father carefully bringing the baby inside while the dogs waited curiously

Social media users were divided, with some praising the moment as a bonding moment, and others warning about the risks of pit bulls near babies

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A husband carefully took out his newborn inside his home and introduced him to his dogs. Image: @thatssahara

Source: TikTok

Having dogs in a home brings joy, companionship, and security, and many families treat their pets as part of the household. In South Africa, however, pit bulls have sparked debates due to reports and claims of attacks, leaving people both cautious and fearful of them.

A video shared by TikTok user @thatssahara on Instagram captured an interesting moment when a new father introduced his 3-day-old baby to their dogs, including two pit bulls.

The baby arrives home for the first time

In the clip, the father carefully carries the baby from the car into the house while the dogs wait at the door. Once inside, he places the baby’s car seat on a table, and at first, the dogs don't realise what is inside.

After a few moments, a white pit bull curiously sniffs the baby and is rewarded with a treat. The dog keeps repeating the sniffs, seemingly expecting a treat each time, while the other dogs wander around without much interest.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share their views about pitbulls

The clip went viral, gaining 8.4M views, 822K likes and nearly

The clip went viral, gaining 8.4M views, 822K likes and nearly 2.9K comments from social media users who shared mixed responses. Some viewers cautioned that pit bulls can be unpredictable and advised the parents never to allow them to be with the baby without supervision.

Others, especially pit bull owners, assured that the baby would be safe, saying the dogs would become its protectors.

A mom showed how his pit bull welcomed their newborn home. Image: @thatssahara

Source: TikTok

User @EbonyTravel said:

"My anxiety would never allow this."

User @Fufu❤️added:

"Did you not see that video of two pit bulls that's been with a family for 7 years end up eating up their twin babies, be safe."

User @litmedown shared:

"The way dad is carrying that car seat like it weighs nothing.😭✨ I be struggling so hard.😂 Welcome to the family little one!

User @BrittanyHittRackle commented:

"Pitts are born to be nanny dogs. They are the best. I have 2 big Pitts that were raised with my kids. Recently just rescued one and she loves the kids more than me."

User @GA/SC RealtorInvestor said:

"Regardless of the Introduction, y’all are taking a huge risk having those dogs running loose In your house with a new born baby or child period. That could potentially be very dangerous 🤷🏾‍♂️."

User @enai💕added:

"That’s their baby now! Baby is well protected and loved ❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about dogs

A young boy was asked by his mom why his dog was in his Ugg boot, and he politely responded, saying it was cold.

Two dogs were filmed moving as if they were floating in the air while rocking their colourful Crocs, leaving the online community rolling on the floor with laughter.

A local man celebrated his dog's birthday by buying it a barrel of KFC and feeding it piece by piece, leaving social media users astonished.

Source: Briefly News