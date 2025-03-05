A local man shared a video of a taxi hooked onto a municipality cable, with its nose lifted high and wheels completely off the ground, creating a bizarre scene

The shocking clip went viral after it was shared on TikTok, as online users shared that they had never seen an accident of that nature

Social media users debated what could have caused the unusual situation, with some amused while others found it concerning

A taxi was seen hooked onto a municipality cable with passengers standing outside. Image: @thokyo_gp11

Source: TikTok

Taxis are an important part of daily life in South Africa, transporting millions of people to and from work every day. They, however, are also known for sometimes bending the rules of the road, leading to unusual and unexpected incidents.

A clip shared on TikTok by @thokyo_gp11 captured a shocking yet humorous moment involving a taxi in an impossible-looking position, leaving many online users both concerned and entertained.

The taxi is hooked onto a municipal cable

In the video, a taxi can be seen hooked by its nose onto a municipality cable, with its wheels completely off the ground. The vehicle faces upwards as if it is about to take off like an aircraft. The scene looks both surreal and comical, making viewers wonder how the taxi ended up in such a situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A group of people who might be passengers can be seen standing outside the sky-facing taxi that resembles an aircraft takeoff with wheels off the ground. The man who posted the clip did not provide any details or caption details, leaving social media users to come up with their theories about what had happened.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi opens a debate about the taxi accident

The clip went viral, gaining 2.2M views, 179K likes and over 10.6K comments from social media users who were in disbelief. While many people found the situation worrying, others could not stop laughing at how the taxi appeared to be taking off. Some joked saying it was trying to escape traffic, while others compared it to a stubt gone wrong.

Mzansi people wondered how passengers got out of a taxi that was captured in a video hooked on a cable facing up. Image: @thokyo_gp11

Source: TikTok

User @Government🇿🇦 said:

"How do I even explain this to my boss for being late 😭😭."

User @Smiley added:

"If you never skip "emathuneni" video, raise your hand 😭😭."

User @Bokang_real🇿🇦 shared:

"Trust me later on, it will be at the rank loading people."

User @user3719054655619 said:

"This challenge is getting out of hand! 😭🤚🏾."

User @Comrade.Milly🇿🇦 commented:

"😭😭Nearly ended up like this. These Inyathi cars don't brake. Imagine us flying over speed humps on our way back from.the mall😭driver athi "ayibriki, ayibriki (the brakes can't hold)" 😭😭yhooo."

User @Aphile joked:

"Siyaya Airways✈️😭😭."

3 Briefly News articles about taxis

A local woman shared a funny clip of a taxi she rode in where they had to hold a door placed on the passenger seats after it broke and was taken out.

A taxi driver from Dunoon met a female driver in traffic and invited her to his township, near Century City, reassuring her that she would be safe.

A woman recorded a video of taxi passengers sleeping while she and the driver remained awake, and social media users flooded her comment section with speculations about why they had all dozed off.

Source: Briefly News