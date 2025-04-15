An American man raised eyebrows by posting a video of how he prepares raw meat meals for his pet puma, Messi

In the clip, the content creator's partner films him preparing a large bowl of meat for the waiting big cat, who appears well-behaved until its feeding time

South Africans flooded the comment section with warnings about the dangers of keeping wild predators as pets, with many predicting the situation could end badly

An American man shared a clip showing what he feeds his pet Puma. Mzansi couldn't help but comment on their fears. Images: @Iampuma



A video of an American man feeding his pet puma has sparked serious concerns among South African viewers who warned about the dangers of keeping wild animals as house pets. Content creator @Imapuma posted the clip in mid-March, showing the preparation of a meal for his big cat named Messi.

In the video, the man's partner films him preparing a large stainless steel bowl filled with raw meat while their puma waits patiently on the floor. Once the bowl is set down, the big cat approaches, making noise before eagerly beginning to eat its meal.

According to the couple, Messi was born in a zoo with several health complications. When they heard about the puma's situation, they decided to adopt and care for him, treating him much like an ordinary house cat despite his wild nature.

The couple regularly shares videos of their life with Messi, showing how they've adjusted their home to accommodate a full-grown wild cat. While they appear comfortable with their unusual pet, many viewers expressed serious concerns about the safety of this living arrangement.

While some American states do allow ownership of big cats with proper permits, wildlife experts warn against keeping wild animals as pets. Pumas, also known as cougars or mountain lions, are predators with natural hunting instincts that can never be fully domesticated. They require special diets, a large space to roam, and specialised veterinary care that most people cannot provide.

Even when raised from birth by humans, big cats can be unpredictable. Their instincts can trigger suddenly, potentially resulting in dangerous situations for their owners and others nearby. A fully grown puma can weigh up to 90kg and is capable of killing large prey in the wild.

South Africa's laws on exotic pets

In South Africa, keeping a big cat as a pet is heavily regulated and often requires special permits. The country's National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) classifies many exotic animals, including big cats, as threatened or protected species.

Those who wish to keep these animals must get permits from provincial conservation authorities, prove they can provide proper care and meet strict safety requirements. Without proper permits, keeping exotic wildlife is illegal and can result in heavy fines or even imprisonment.

A US gentleman shared a video showing how he feeds his wild cat. Images: @Iampuma

Source: Facebook

SA warns of danger ahead

South Africans were quick to express their concerns in the comments section, with many warning about the potential dangers:

@SandyMills shared her worry:

"I don't know the back story, I'm just seeing this for the first time, but what immediately comes to my mind is this is a wild animal and this may not end well. I hope I'm wrong. He is an absolutely beautiful cat ❤️"

@TamayiMatemba didn't mince words:

"One day is one day, you id**t!"

@JosephM explained the danger:

"Once they attack you, they will go for the kill because they are very strong animals."

@NtombenhleKhathide was struck by the cat's size:

"His paws 😳😳😳"

@SiphosethuJimJim criticised the practice:

"These animals weren't meant to be pets... You are killing them by doing it this way. They were meant to hunt."

@BrownSiphiwe predicted trouble:

"The day its natural instinct kicks in, yoh 😢😢😢"

