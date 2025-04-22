A South African woman got the shock of her life when she discovered a venomous cobra hiding in her bed, a moment that has left many uneasy about the safety of their own homes

The clip of the snake catcher removing the snake from under the bed covers has left people on social media feeling uneasy about their beds

Many believe the strange weather patterns might be causing more snake sightings lately, with safety experts advising people to call professionals whenever a snake is spotted

A video showing a snake catcher removing a Cape Cobra from under bed covers had Mzansi spooked. Images: Deagreez/Getty Images and Kritsada Petchuay/Getty Images

A video shared by Gauteng-based Facebook content creator @beeldaanlyn shows the hair-raising moment a professional snake catcher was called to a home where a woman suspected there was a snake in her bedroom.

In the clip, the snake handler carefully removes the bedding from a neatly made single bed. As he peels back the layers, the body of a light brown cobra becomes visible. With expert precision, he spots the tail, grabs it firmly, and safely pulls the entire snake out from its hiding place.

The woman can be heard in the background making sounds of shock and fear as she witnesses the deadly reptile that had been lurking in her bedroom. The video was posted in early April and has since caused quite a stir online.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Cobras in South Africa: What you need to know

The snake in the video is a Cape Cobra, one of seven cobra species found in southern Africa. Cape Cobras are considered the most venomous of these species, with potent neurotoxic venom similar to that of the Black Mamba.

What to do if you find a snake in your home

Finding a snake in your home, especially in your bed, can be terrifying. However, experts advise that you should:

Stay calm and keep your distance.

Do not try to catch or kill the snake yourself.

Keep pets and children away from the area.

Call a professional snake catcher or removal service.

If possible, keep an eye on the snake from a safe distance so you can tell the snake catcher where it is.

If someone is bitten by a cobra, it's vital to get them to a hospital as quickly as possible. The venom can be life-threatening, especially in the case of the Cape Cobra.

A video showing a Cape Cobra found sleeping in a bed went viral. Images: @beeldaanlyn

Social media users left shaken

The reactions to the video show just how uncomfortable the thought of sharing a bed with a snake makes people feel.

Branded House commented:

"Jesus lord, I'll never sleep there again😢"

Sindie Dippenaar had a more extreme reaction:

"I'll throw that bed with the snake and all... Problems gone 🤣 🤣"

Etienne Hendricks felt a complete reset would be necessary, telling someone:

"Sharlene Hendricks, we will have to exchange the bedding after such an incident. I will also have to take a shower."

Gerbrand Gouws offered a possible explanation for the increased snake sightings:

"Snakes are much more visible these days. Must have something to do with all the climate change and rain we have been getting."

