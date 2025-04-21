Mzansi has been fortunate to witness some of the most shocking animal and human encounters, which were captured on camera and shared online

Most of these clips are shared on social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and even X, attracting debates

We take a look at five animal and human encounters that got social media users talking, happy not to find themselves in similar situations

South Africa has seen its fair share of jaw-dropping moments, with ordinary people facing some of nature's most dangerous creatures. From the deadly puff adders and black mambas to venomous sea snakes and even sharks, fearless locals have shown that danger doesn't always make us run.

These unbelievable encounters sparked millions of views and countless reactions online, leaving the internet horrified and amazed. Below are five animal articles covered by Briefly News.

Man swims with a shark

A chilled day at Umhlanga Rocks beach quickly turned into chaos after two sharks were spotted swimming close to shore. Beachgoers shouted for swimmers to get out, panicked by the sudden appearance of the predators. While most rushed to safety, one fearless man ignored the warnings and boldly jumped into the water, challenging the sharks.

The wild moment was captured and shared online, gaining millions of views. His bravery, or recklessness, stole the show and left social media users shocked and entertained by his gutsy stunt

Watch the TikTok video below:

Woman swims with a python in a KZN river

A fearless woman caused a stir online after sharing a jaw-dropping moment in the White Umfolozi River in KZN. Makhosazaba, a spiritual Zulu lady with a deep love for magic, went for a peaceful swim and unexpectedly found herself sharing the water with a massive python.

Despite the terrifying situation, she remained calm, filming the reptile as it rested on her legs while she tried to contain her panic inside. Her relaxed response shocked many, as the clip showed her following the cold-blooded reptile into the river just to play with it.

Man removes snake from toddler's bedroom

A heart-stopping moment had Mzansi talking after a brave man removed a black mamba from a little girl's bedroom without breaking a sweat. In the video shared on Facebook, the snake catcher calmly approached the deadly reptile hiding behind a movable storage unit.

Wearing shoes and no shoes, the man used only a snake hook and his hands to remove the creature while staying cool under pressure. The intense clip showed the snake resisting capture, wrapping itself around the man's arm before he firmly grabbed it by the neck.

Teenage boy bitten by a snake

A teenage boy from KwaZulu-Natal landed in hospital after a puff adder bit him while he tried to take photos of it in the bush. His mom shared the incident online, including images of his badly swollen hand, which shocked many across Mzansi.

The teen was rushed to the hospital, where doctors gave him four vials of antivenom to treat the bite. The boy is said to have grabbed the snake by the head for a picture, but when he dropped his phone, the snake struck.

Cape Town beachgoers warned about venomous sea creatures

Cape Town beachgoers were urged to stay alert after venomous sea creatures, including deadly pufferfish and sea snakes, washed up along the coastline. Found in areas such as Muizenberg, Hout Bay and False Bay, the creatures pose serious risks to humans and pets, even after death.

Pet owners were told to seek immediate vet help if their animals came into contact with them. Officials linked the phenomenon to strong winds pushing the creatures ashore. Many were aware of the danger, with some still strolling the beach with their dogs. Cape Townians were reminded to remain cautious while enjoying beach activities.

