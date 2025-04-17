A woman was captured on video taking content next to wild animals, and one decided to get even closer to her

She had visited an animal park, looking happy to see the animals in the clip shared on Facebook

The video sparked outrage online, with people calling out the park for animal cruelty and unsafe conditions

A wild bear pulled a woman visiting an animal park. Imag: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Sometimes the most unexpected things happen when you're just vibing and filming content. That's exactly what happened when one woman had a shocking encounter while recording near a wild animal enclosure.

The clip shared on the Facebook account Ainnado gained massive views, likes and comments from social media users who weren't impressed by the animals being caged.

The woman gets pulled by a wild animal

In the video, the woman is seen taking content, filming a selfie video with a young lioness through bars, while it extended its leg out to reach her, with the wild bear sitting in the cage behind her.

Out of nowhere, the bear stretches out and grabs her from behind, leaving her shocked as she tries to move from its grip. Luckily, a man nearby jumps in and pulls her away just in time, a major hero moment.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

The clip received much attention from social media users who could not believe what they were watching. Many were upset that the animals were caged, saying wild animals deserved to roam around in the wilderness.

Some said keeping wild animals caged like pets was cruel, calling on the animal park owners to free them. Others felt that the bear pulled the lady to save her from the lioness's grip.

A lioness tried to reach a lady through the cage bars. Image: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

User @Stephen Ron Jeru James said:

"Yeah, everything is all fun & jokes till it gets serious."

User @Karen Cooper shared:

"Cruelty to the animals. God sees you."

User @Ed Pippin added:

"It's wild that they allow people to get that close...they could feed those animals anything."

User @Seema Singh commented:

"Totally inhuman, how can you torture these wild animals by caging them? Think of urin place of them."

User @Nikki Ahmad said:

"Please release them back to the jungle and the wilderness. They are the kings and queens of the jungle. They reserve the right to roam around freely in the jungle. The jungle is their home, not the cage. Wild animals are born with natural instinct to hunt and kill for their food and to roam around freely. They cannot be domesticated"

User @Larry E. Coleman shared:

"That could have gone bad. Leave those critters alone."

