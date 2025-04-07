A man who owns a private wildlife breeding farm shared a video of himself checking out a lion cub, but the gesture did not impress the mother

The lioness expressed her anger by making a sound that impressed many viewers online, in a video shared on TikTok

Social media users warned the man that if something were to happen to the cub, the mother would mark him and possibly make him her next meal

A private wildlife farm owner angered a lioness after seeing him with its cub.

Source: TikTok

A wildlife-loving man named Faizi shared a clip showing how far a lioness would go to protect her cubs when she thought he was messing with her baby.

The man shared the clip under his TikTok handle @fazysheikh94, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who felt he was risking his life.

The lioness shoes off her anger

In the clip, the man picks up the lion cub from the ground to inspect it while the mother watches from behind the bars of a cage. Seeing the man lift her baby, the lioness lets out a roar in anger, scratching the bars and trying to reach for the man.

The man simply looks at her and continues his checks, putting the cub down, while the lioness continues to stare at both him and the cameraman with visible anger.

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA worries about the man's safety

Social media users warned the man that one day the animals would turn on him. Some were impressed by the mother’s instinct to protect her baby, noting that animals, like humans, have strong family bonds.

Others acknowledged that the man was simply checking the animal to ensure its health, but warned him that if something were to happen to the cub, the lioness wouldn’t forget him and would come for him.

A man was warned that lions never forget after an angry lioness saw him with its baby.

Source: TikTok

User @Arnel Salvador shared:

"Mom is really angry and imagines if the gate was opened. I love the baby lion."

User @Carissa Keara said:

"Give her bay back."

User @Dozzie Clinton added

"It may not happen today ..tomorrow or the day after but just one day😅."

User @Benlona commented:

"Those saying lions don't roar. This is just a lioness. So imagine the King himself."

User @nicke said:

"That's how every mother would react if her baby was behind bars with another animal."

User @nitasolanki791 shared:

"I think he's checking the cub's hind legs to see if they're properly moving. we can see he checks with his hand and puts it down to see if the cub can walk. Its hind legs seem weak and difficult to walk🥺🤔."

