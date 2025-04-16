A man walking through the streets of Mzansi, bearing a striking resemblance to John Wick, left people intrigued

Mzansi curious about John Wick lookalike in CBD

The footage, which quickly gained traction across various platforms, has become the centre of heated discussion as Mzansi netizens shared varied opinions.

Posted by Facebook user Makaydesoul, the video shows the man dressed like John Wick, the title character of an American action film series created by Derek Kolstad. Passersby stopped to stare, some whipping out their phones to capture the moment, while others shouted playful remarks.

John Wick, the action thriller film series revolves around a neo-noir action thriller film series in which Keanu Reeves plays the title character. After retiring, John Wick, a renowned hitman, is grudgingly enticed back into the criminal underworld.

The man walked confidently down a central business district in South Africa, rocking his black suit, long hair, in the video going viral on social media. The incident featured in the clip has fueled conversation online. Many are now questioning the broader implications of what was captured, while others are calling for more context or action depending on the nature of the footage.

Makaydesoul's video also sparked laughter and amusement, and it went on to become a hit on Facebook, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video of the man dressed like John Wick below:

SA is intrigued by the man dressed like John Wick

People in South Africa couldn’t believe their eyes as they watched the man dressed exactly like John Wick in a sharp black suit, slick hair, and dark shades casually stroll through the streets, exuding cool confidence with every step. Social media users rushed to the comments section with memes, admiration, and jokes, all clearly impressed by his commitment to the look and the unexpected movie-style moment, which left them intrigued.

Terwin Fillis cracked a joke, saying:

"Donald Trump called in his marker, the ANC has trouble heading their way."

Frank Ndiyoyi Mumbuna added:

"The walk is 200% perfect.......he must be following a gang in Soweto."

Kat Malekutu Jr. wrote:

"And it's him indeed, that walk says it all, I feel sorry for those who offended him."

Lucy Jani shared:

"He's looking for his best weapon, the pencil."

Wynley Harodean Harris replied:

"Inform him that the corrupt government officials are sitting with his dog, and every single corrupt government official is involved."

