A Zulu gent was chilling in his car when he spotted a legendary movie character roaming around Mzansi

He sat up straight after realising that it was John Wick and started filming him out of excitement

Social media users were floored by the foolery and shared witty comments

A Zulu man could have sworn that he saw John Wick roaming in the dusty streets of South Africa. He saw a man who looked and acted like him as he chilled in his car.

Mzansi was floored by a Zulu man who spotted John Wick in South Africa. Image: @ezamsngwane2

Source: TikTok

Social media users saw the resemblance but were floored by the excited gent’s reaction.

Mzansi floored after spotting John Wick in SA

The legendary action film character John Wick won many movie lovers’ hearts. Cinema fans tend to hold on to their characters as though they were real people, especially if the actor’s performance is incomparable.

Take Zendaya, for instance. Her performance in Euphoria was stupendous, convincing audiences that she was a teen drug addict. John Wick is one of the many iconic characters in an action film.

A Mzansi gent was shocked when he spotted a John Wick lookalike in South Africa. The chap was chilling in his car when he jumped at the sight of the man in a black suit.

He pulled out his phone while screaming the character’s name. The lookalike walked like John Wick, wore a hairstyle like his, dressed like him, and kept a poker face. The Zulu gent was in awe of what he had seen and posted the clip on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to John Wick in South Africa

The clip received massive attention with over 200K views, 29.5K likes, 719 comments, and 1890 saves. The foolery floored social media users

@Ragnar🌌corrected the gent:

"That’s Johan van Wyk."

@Original+ cracked a joke:

"John Week."

@impossible991 • TOP G was baffled:

"No way we got a South African john wick before GTA 6."

@ntokozo suggested that:

"He was probably going to get his passport from the Home Affairs."

@Sphelele Mdletshe04 was convinced:

"It's really him."

@babybat_lean.🖤shared:

"POPI act is afraid of y’all."

'Jon Wick: Chapter 4' earns R7M at SA Box Office on opening weekend

Briefly News also reported that Jon Wick: Chapter 4 came out guns blazing on its opening weekend in South African cinemas and beat competing films. The movie made a whopping R7 million at the Box Office despite the harsh economic climate in Mzansi.

Amapiano fans said Keanu Reeves' popularity in SA shot through the roof when De Mthumda and Sir Trill immortalised his character with their song named after him.

