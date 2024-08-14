An ambitious Mzansi man pulled off an electrifying performance in Johannesburg as his favourite musician

The gent transformed into Michael Jackson and attracted many amused fans who recorded the performance

Social media users were amazed by the man's hobby and shared their thoughts in the comments

A Michael Jackson fan from Johannesburg transformed into the late King of Pop and performed for an amused audience. The gent amazed many Mzansi fans by reminding them of the late star.

A Mzansi gent transformed into Michael Jackson and attracted an excited crowd in the streets of Johannesburg. Image: @Steve Granitz/Getty/ @rememberaudio1/TikTok

Social media users had mixed reactions about the man's hobby.

Mzansi man transforms into Michael Jackson and pulls off amusing show

Michael Jackson, also known as the king of pop, had an army of fans all around the world. After his death, his followers were distraught by the news of him losing his life and tried different techniques to help with their grief.

A Johannesburg man showed off his love for the late star by transforming into him. The gent got his costume right, wearing one of the pop star's popular red blazers with gold details and black trousers above the ankles.

The only items missing from the performer's outfit were the signature black hat and wet perm. A person in the audience filmed the performance and posted it on TikTok.

They shared the clip with the caption:

"Somewhere in Johannesburg."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Jozi Michael Jackson

Social media users were amused by the filmed performance and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@SlueM89 commented:

"Michael Mjakajaka."

@alleyesonnolo felt proud of the gent:

"Shem at least he's trying, its better than crime."

@Mfaziwamajaha🤍compared the gent to a late gospel star:

"Haibo uLundi."

@Tayshia✨saw a different star:

"Ingathi ngu Lundi."

@Thabisile_D raised the white flag:

"You know what? We only live once. If you want to be Michael Jackson, be Michael Jackson. Life is too short."

@Kekana assumed:

"So Lundi came back as Michael Jackson."

@Lilly pleaded:

"Give him money, he's working please."

Khanyi Mbau compared to Michael Jackson after viral video

Briefly News also reported that socialite Khanyi Mbau was compared to Michael Jackson after she debuted her new look. The TV personality revealed that she had a thread lift procedure in Dubai when she returned to social media.

People said they could barely recognise the star on Twitter because she looked much different.

