Socialite Khanyi Mbau was compared to Michael Jackson after she debuted her new look

The TV personality revealed that she had a thread lift procedure in Dubai when she returned to social media

On Twitter, people said they could barely recognise the star because she looked much different

One thing about Khanyi Mbau, she has thick skin. The star has been trolled and called all sorts of names, but she remains firm and content. A recent video from her sparked an uproar.

Khanyi Mbau is likened to the late Michael Jackson after she debuted her new look. Image: @mbaureloaded on Instagram, Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

South African socialite Khanyi Mbau was compared to the late Michael Jackson. The media personality recently debuted her new look, which had many people talking.

On X (formerly Twitter), people joked and said that they could barely recognise the reality TV star because she looked much different than before she went MIA.

@Bidegah shared a video of Khanyi and captioned it: "Khanyi Mbau is looking more and more like Michael Jackson."

How Khanyi Mbau feels about the trolls

Khanyi Mbau revealed that she had a thread lift procedure in Dubai. When she returned to social media, her fans noted that she looked different than before. One fan noted how Khanyi does not entertain trolls and is always true to herself.

"I learned something from you in this life “, BE YOU NOBODY ELSE BUT YOU”..your confidence and approach to life, your mental strength..why am I typing a novel? I love you, ke Sana."

Khanyi Mbau responded and shared her insights on how people should live life to the fullest.

"In this life, live out all ur fantasies, manifest and speak it into existence!! It may delay but there will always be another bus!! If the bus breaks down walk sis WALK!!"

Mzansi reacts to video of Khanyi Mbau

Netizens all agreed that they could not recognise Khanyi Mbau when the video was posted.

@DMN4ever

"You'd swear she's related to him."

@Hov_D1d

"She’s Michael Jackson of Slay queens."

@ribz_rb

"I guess if it makes her happy then all is ok."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga

"If I didn't read the caption I'd say that's him."

