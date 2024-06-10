Khanyi Mbau recently showed off her new face after her thread lift procedure

The media personality's youthful appearance left tongues wagging, and followers had nothing but good things to say

Mzansi showed love to the queen of bling and fawned over her new look, saying she looked as gorgeous as ever

Khanyi Mbau debuted her new face after her thread lift procedure. Images: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau is back with a bang...and a new face! The 38-year-old actress stunned Mzansi after she went and got a lift that removed years from her face.

Khanyi Mbau shows off new face

Our fave, Khanyi Mbau, recently paid a visit to a well-known doctor in Dubai for a thread lift procedure.

Having gone under the knife and done every procedure in the book, the queen of bling returned for what's said to be a non-surgical facelift that lifts ageing skin and gives your face a more youthful appearance.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Young, Famous and African star moved on from the criticism about her looks and took followers through her appointment with Lica Ecaterina:

"Always wanted to get threads done and finally, @dr.licaecaterina agreed to book me in for a lux experience."

The star showed off the finished product: youthful, glowy skin free of wrinkles and bags - snatched!

Mzansi reacts to Khanyi Mbau's new face

Netizens were stunned by Khanyi's latest procedure but nevertheless gushed over her gorgeous face:

dr.licaecaterina showed love to Khanyi:

"You are my queen!"

lady_of_afrika wrote:

"How can I live a quarter of your life for five minutes to check how it feels like? Looking beautiful as always, queen."

noxylaparcia hyped Khanyi up:

"A queen who stands on business!"

nomsasasanthodi said:

"Looking like a doll."

uniqueslifeadvice gushed over Khanyi:

"You are so beautiful. I just love your face and energy."

ellenmanasi posted:

"And we are ageing backwards. Such a beauty!"

Source: Briefly News