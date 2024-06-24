South African child star Kairo Forbes revealed on 5FM that she gets paid money just to talk

Netizens responded to the cute video, saying that Kairo Forbes is just like her late father, AKA

A few people had something negative to say about the kid influencer's hair, but her supporters quickly shut down the hate

Many might wonder what Kairo Forbes does for a living and how she collects her coins. The South African child star recently revealed exactly how she does it, and she left many people mesmerised.

How does Kairo make her money?

In a cool video taken of Kairo Forbes at the 5FM studios, the kid influencer revealed that she earns her money simply by just talking.

In a video shared by blogger Musa Khawula, Kairo can be heard saying: "I get paid to talk. I kind of talk a lot."

Kairo then proceeds to talk on air and introduces herself. Watch the cute video below:

Kairo Forbes and the list of brands she is involved with

Of course, this was a light joke as Kairo partnered with Rihanna for her new Fenty x PUMA Creeper Phatty campaign. Kairo does it all.

She also bagged a gig with a famous bank for their Chow Town campaign and is a model for several clothing brands, including her mother's Era By DJ Zinhle jewellery line.

What Mzansi has to say about Kairo's confession

_blessing.mah gushed:

“I get paid to talk”. Wow kairo."

zwidiva said:

"Outspoken just like her daddy, we see AKA in you sweet baby. You're a superstar angel, keep shinning."

rirhandzu_faith_mabaso added:

"Kairo is such a smart cool kid."

@TheeAzanian asked:

"Now, who did that to the baby’s hair? Her natural fro is beautiful."

Kairo bags Nickelodeon Award nomination

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kairo Forbes bagged a nod for yet another Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards accolade.

The eight-year-old daughter of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and DJ Zinhle is up for the Favourite African Kids Influencers.

Fans of the young star couldn't wait to celebrate the nomination and flocked to social media platforms to wish her.

