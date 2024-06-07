Kairo Forbes again finds herself in star company after reportedly cracking the nod for yet another Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards accolade

The eight-year-old daughter of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and DJ Zinhle has been nominated for the gong in the Favourite African Kids Influencers category

A win at the ceremony in July will ensure Kairo sits in the same company as the late rapper, who won the Favourite SA Star at the 2019 Awards

Her adoring fans couldn't wait to celebrate the nomination and flocked to social media platforms to wish her

Kairo Forbes has scooped a 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nomination, increasing expectations of a win. Images: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images and @kairo.forbes

Kairo Forbes is reaching for the stars after scoring a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nomination, making it her latest big move.

The child star and daughter of late SA rapper AKA and media personality and businesswoman DJ Zinhle bagged her nomination in the Favourite African Kids Influencers category.

5 SA youngsters competing for the prize

The 2023 South African Kid Influencer of the Year category nominees include Joburg’s singing trio, Biko's Manna and Mfundo, for the coveted prize. Dream Catchers Academy, DJ Wysei and Boluwatife Balogun are the three others battling to emerge as the brightest star.

As for her fledgling career in front of the lens as one of SA's rising social media stars, with 1.5 million Insta followers, betting against Kairo would be a tough gamble.

Her fans will be glued to their screens, hoping to watch their favourite win when the awards ceremony airs on Nicktoons on 17 July 2014.

Kairo's legion of fans celebrate her Nickelodeon nomination

It's no secret that this little powerhouse keeps winning despite her father's death. Her fans congratulated her on socials:

Yusuf Bauta wrote:

"Congratulations, dear."

Leungo Sefanyetso commented:

"Congrats, gal❤️❤️❤️"

Emma Mogale said:

"Nice one."

Sibonginkosi Tenza was happy for Kairo:

"Congratulations, babygirl ❤️"

Kairo's dad AKA scoops Nickelodeon award

She will add the piece of silverware alongside her father's prize after the Supa Mega scooped the Favourite SA Star award at the 2019 edition if she manages the feat.

According to TimesLIVE, AKA became the first SA rapper to win the award, dedicating it to a then-three-year-old Kairo and his supporters.

"I also want to dedicate this award to my brother Kwesta and his wife, who married this past weekend. I couldn’t attend because I had to be here in LA. God bless the Vilakazis and cheers to many happy years of more life," Forbes said at the time.

While the young girl has not officially announced her nomination on her Instagram, news of her nod surfaced on social media.

Tony Forbes shares throwback photo of him and Kairo

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the Forbes family has been making headlines on social media for a while now. AKA's dad, Tony Forbes, shared a cute photo on his page of him and Kairo.

After announcing the completion of his Run Jozi goal video, which captured the celebration of him hanging out with AKA's daughter, Kairo, Tony took a walk down memory lane and shared an old photo of himself and his granddaughter.

