The slain rapper, AKA's father, Tony Forbes, shared a cute throwback picture of him and Kairo

Tony posted the picture of them on his Instagram page and mentioned that he was dancing with his favourite grandchild

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with complimentary messages

Tony Forbes shared an old picture of him and Kairo. Image: @tonydforbes, @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

The Forbes family has been making headlines on social media for a while now, and AKA's father, Tony, shared a cute photo on his page.

Tony Forbes posts old photo of him and Kairo

Months after announcing the completion of his "Run Jozi" goal video, which captured the celebration of him hanging out with AKA's daughter, Kairo, Tony Forbes went down memory lane and shared an old photo of himself and his granddaughter.

AKA's father posted the picture on his Instagram page, mentioning that he danced with his favourite grandchild.

He captioned the photo:

"Dancing with my favourite grandchild."

See the picture below:

Fans react to the picture

Many fans and followers flooded the comments section after they saw the picture of Kairo and Tony Forbes, together with complimentary messages. See some of the responses below:

djzinhle wrote:

"Only grandchild Tony."

peterndalamo shared:

"Now you look like Supa Mega."

honeymoon1969 replied:

"So beautiful."

chef_chowciao mentioned:

"Only if we can reverse the clock! I miss her this age, can you please post that video where she says her dad is her boyfriend again.. I love it!"

marvelous_mbali_5011 commented:

"Lol, her toes."

shawtee_enhle responded:

"Cute moments."

Source: Briefly News