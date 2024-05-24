A clip of a toddler being woken up by his family on his birthday amused many people online

The TikTok footage captured the attention of people and gathered many views, likes and comments

Social media users were entertained by the clip as they flooded the comments section with laughter

One toddler in Mzansi seemed lost after his family suddenly woke him on his birthday. The video went viral online.

A toddler's hilarious reaction on his birthday left Mzansi in stitches, shares TikTok video. Images: SDI Productions/ Getty Image and @zuziwe.zingitwa/ TikTok

Little boy's blunt expression during family's birthday tradition

The footage shared by @zuziwe.zingitwa on the video platform amused many and clocked over 282K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within a day of its publication. In the clip, the little boy can be seen sleeping until he gets woken up by his family members.

As the clip continued, the toddler's family began to sing for him as it was his birthday, but the five-year-old did not seem quite interested and was totally lost. His expression left South Africans in stitches.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The toddler amuses SA

The video entertained many as they rushed to the comments section with laughter, while others cracked jokes, saying:

Dedeya said:

"Why is this kinda scary."

Emelda Nomvula Khoza added:

"I love this. Mara, you remind me of monitoring spirits."

Mankoana shokane cracked a joke, saying:

"I will also never get used to ancestors surrounding my bed like that."

Lebow Mosidi commented:

"He's not impressed sana."

Kholofelo gushed over the family, saying:

"This is beautiful."

Mom's TikTok video of toddler’s unexpected birthday reaction sparks laughter

Briefly News previously reported that a hilarious TikTok video has peeps blooming with laughter after a dedicated mother’s attempt to surprise her little toddler on his birthday took a completely different turn from what she expected.

The clip shared by @keitumetseoumana has received over 1.9 million views and many likes and comments. In the video, the lovely woman is seen singing along with some other people in the background for the little guy while holding his cake in her hands, which he is meant to blow off the candles.

