One woman in a TikTok video showed people the plans she had for her 30s came true after hardwork

The lady was determined to be a homeowner, and she started the process years before to ensure success

Many people were inspired by the woman in a video who showed off her plans to make a home for herself

A young woman showed people that she set herself up to be a homeowner by a certain age. The lady in a TikTok video showed people how she took action to build herself a home.

A TikTok video shows a 30-year-old woman who finished her home after starting at 25. Image: @prudeee

The video of the woman left many people inspired. Netizens could not stop raving about the young woman.

Woman in TikTok video plans to build home

In a TikTok video by @prudeeee, a woman showed people that she planned on having a house at 30. The lady showed that she built the foundation and walls for her house over the years.

Watch the video below:

SA applauds woman's homeownership plan

Many people thought the woman had an amazing plan to achieve homeownership. Peeps commented, encouraging her. Read the comments below:

Yourhairrgirl said:

"5 years of faith, hard work, patience, dedication and commitment."

shazzyc commented:

"Proud of you,️ and you inspire me. I am also heading to that direction too."

Constance wrote:

"I don't know you but I'm super proud of you, modimo a gofe maatla to do more."

hermajesty_cinderella gushed:

"Congratulations dear, it doesn’t matter how long it takes. What matters is that you will have that tittle deed."

Ntomb!3 added:

"I'm 25 I have no job a daughter kunzima so you did absolutely great sis."

