30-Year-Old Woman Finishes Homes After 5 Years in TikTok Video, Mzansi Inspired
- One woman in a TikTok video showed people the plans she had for her 30s came true after hardwork
- The lady was determined to be a homeowner, and she started the process years before to ensure success
- Many people were inspired by the woman in a video who showed off her plans to make a home for herself
A young woman showed people that she set herself up to be a homeowner by a certain age. The lady in a TikTok video showed people how she took action to build herself a home.
The video of the woman left many people inspired. Netizens could not stop raving about the young woman.
Woman in TikTok video plans to build home
In a TikTok video by @prudeeee, a woman showed people that she planned on having a house at 30. The lady showed that she built the foundation and walls for her house over the years.
Watch the video below:
SA applauds woman's homeownership plan
Many people thought the woman had an amazing plan to achieve homeownership. Peeps commented, encouraging her. Read the comments below:
Yourhairrgirl said:
"5 years of faith, hard work, patience, dedication and commitment."
shazzyc commented:
"Proud of you,️ and you inspire me. I am also heading to that direction too."
Constance wrote:
"I don't know you but I'm super proud of you, modimo a gofe maatla to do more."
hermajesty_cinderella gushed:
"Congratulations dear, it doesn’t matter how long it takes. What matters is that you will have that tittle deed."
Ntomb!3 added:
"I'm 25 I have no job a daughter kunzima so you did absolutely great sis."
Man amazes Mzansi with his neat and well-organised home
Briefly News previously reported that a proud man left online users in awe after he unveiled his living space in a popular Facebook group chat.
Social media user Vukanii Ndaba flexed his home in a Facebook group chat titled Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The man's home, which is under construction, impressed many online users with how neat and well-organised it was inside the house.
Vukanii Ndaba showed off his clean bedroom. His bed was neatly made with a stunning duvet, and he also had a cupboard, fan, and bucket in his home.
