This gorgeous Mom took a leap of Faith and bought her first home, but it hasn't been easy

In an inspiring TikTok video, she shared pictures and footage of her new home along with some of the struggles she has faced

People took to the comments section to reassure the woman that she had made the right decision

The South African woman took to TikTok with a video showing her brand new home. In the video, she explains that it has not been all glamorous. There have been many challenges, but she has put her trust in God through the process.

This inspiring mom shared a clip of her home, expressing the multitude of battle that has come along with this huge decision, but she is still grateful. Image: TikTok / @sma_fitnessjunkie

With the interest rate at an exponential height, it is really tough for homeowners, especially those unprepared for such astronomical increases.

Mzansi woman shares new home, along with struggles, in viral TikTok video

TikTok user @sma_fitnessjunkie shared a video showing her stunning home. In the caption, she explained that after she and her daughter moved and they have faced many struggles thanks to increasing prices of literally everything, she has not given up hope and put all her trust in God that this was the right decision.

Read the full inspiring caption below and see her stunning home:

Mzansi shows the humble woman support, clapping for her triumph

While the woman admitted that this could have been a mistake, people talk to the comments section to reassure her that she has achieved one of the most monumental milestones of her life, and they are super proud of her.

Read some of the support in the comments below:

Nokuzola Khesi clapped:

“Congratulations, my love konke Okuhle kukufanele ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Antiti Abueng reassured her:

“You’ve achieved one of the biggest milestones in life, everything else will fall into place… don’t stress.”

MkaMashobane showed love and support:

“You've got this sisi but most of all, God's got you enjoy ikhaya elithi wena”

Kigotshe078 shared a motivating story:

“I stayed at my house empty the entire 2022, it’s only now, in August 2023, got to do wall units. Slowly but surely ”

Jaysikhakhane has been there:

“Congratulations, girl ... Last year I felt the same way the regrets . Unomuzi, that's important furniture izoza kancane kancane.”

