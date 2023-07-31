A video of a young woman showing off the house she bought for her mother has gained much traction online

The footage shows a shack dwelling area in the township of Mayville, an area west of central Durban before revealing the new home

Many South African netizens flooded the post with congratulatory messages, commending the young woman on the heartfelt gesture

A young South African woman took to social media to show off the beautiful house she bought for her mother at the age of 26.

It is not uncommon for those who find themselves in a better financial position than that of their parents to purchase a property on their parents' behalf, according to Dana Bay Property. While more affordable to house their parents in their own homes, purchasing a second property will help homeowners build their own wealth as well as assist their families.

In a video posted on TikTok by Candice Gumede (@candicegumede2), she shows the poor conditions that her mother was living in, in the township of Mayville, an area west of central Durban.

Candice also shows the inside of the shack before revealing herself and her mother standing outside their new home with a sold real estate placard.

The video proceeds to show the stunning house, which boasts space and beautiful interior décor.

"God is Good. uJehova uyatakulana," Candice captioned the post.

South African netizens react to the video with pride

The video garnered over 288K views on TikTok and many positive comments from netizens who were pleased with the young woman's efforts.

Nosie replied:

"Well done, baby girl. May Jehova continue to bless you."

amandasithole393 replied:

"Ngiyakubongela Sisi uJehova akubusise kukho konke okufisayo."

lelombambo wrote:

"Congratulations . Usebenzile ngoba nje indaba yalapho eMayville nokuthola intuthuko ayikho. We moved out 2018 after 25 years silinde umxhaso."

user4262285898218 said:

"Ntombazane uNkulunkulu aqhubeke akubusise ngokuhle kodwa.... ngaze ngamkabulela umamawakho ngathi ngiyanazi ."

Peaches reacted:

"Syambongela uMama bakithi."

