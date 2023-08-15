A hun did not react as people were anticipating when her man popped the question and gave her a beautiful ring

She neither laughed nor showed an emotion of happiness or excitement

Netizens roasted her; one even commented that the relationship wouldn't last until the end of August

A woman did not smile, laugh, or cry when her boyfriend engaged her. Image: @mthokate

Source: TikTok

Netizens believe that a Zulu woman who was recently proposed to might not be happy in her relationship.

This is because when her bae popped the question, she had a stone-faced look on her and didn't even smile!

Netizens even jokingly advised her to reach out if she needed help.

The woman does not show emotion on proposal day

@mthokate's unique reaction to her proposal sent TikTok into a frenzy. Her video blew up on the internet, reaching almost 600K views.

One would expect jubilation, screams and shouts of joy and excitement on their engagement day. This woman didn't display a single emotion.

In the video, the hun's man proposes to her while she is sitting down. The gentleman approaches her with a cute box, and she looks down with a straight look.

He goes on her knee and puts the ring on her finger, and her expression does not change. This is although the onlookers are celebrating and are happy for her. She does not smile, she does not laugh, neither does she even cry or move an inch. She is as stoic as a person writing her final exam.

A closer look at her post reveals that the woman may be happy that she is engaged. The post is accompanied by emoji faces with hearts and the two-hearts emoji. Her profile also reveals that she posted a few videos of the engagement party. Her profile also shows other videos in which she is wearing her stoic look.

Watch the video here:

Netizens have questions about her reaction to engagement

Netizens had a lot of questions about her facial expression and trolled her, jokingly reaching out to her. Some even pointed out that receiving an engagement ring could make her look a little more pleased.

Nelisiwa said:

“Sisi, blink twice if you need help.”

Temgalmtungwa remarked:

“Sisi, be grateful and show a smile.”

Kwanakwentezinhle added:

“This relationship won’t last until the end of August.”

Zethuldlala asked:

“What is he apologising for with this ring?”

Buhlebjmoseki exclaimed:

“Makoti can’t even pretend to be happy.”

