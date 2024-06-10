Uzalo actress Omuhle Gela revealed that she underwent cosmetic surgery called Lip neutralization

The social media star posted a video on Instagram of herself getting the procedure done

Omuhle described the procedure as seamless and said people should consider booking two or three sessions to achieve maximum results

Omuhle Gela has opted for cosmetic surgery. The actress revealed the details of her procedure on social media and was met with a lot of reactions from curious fans.

‘Uzalo’ star Omuhle Gela revealed that she underwent lip neutralization. Image: @omuhlegela

Source: Instagram

Omuhle Gela reveals more about procedure

Talented Uzalo actress Omuhle Gela shared that she underwent lip neutralization, a cosmetic surgery that involves colouring the lips.

The influencer posted a video on Instagram of herself getting the procedure done at Master Brows and explained what it entails.

Omuhle advised that people should consider booking two or three sessions to achieve maximum results.

"Thank you @masterbrows_mb for a seamless procedure. Here’s a bit of info about the procedure, lip neutralizing. The aim of this process is specifically formulated to neutralizethe lip color and create a brighter and even tone."

Omuhle explained that she wanted to get the same pigment for both her lips.

"My lower lip original color was perfect so I wanted the upper lip to match the lower lip and I wanted to create a gloss and go effect without having to use lipstick to even the lips."

See the rest of her post below:

Netizens weigh in on Omuhle's video

Netizens' general reaction to surgery of any kind that celebrities undergo is often negative. This time was no different, but some people agreed that it does not involve a very drastic change in the body, so it should be acceptable.

art_factory_za said:

"I stopped smoking, and my lips got lighter."

mandetjaro shared:

"Guys normalise yourselves with nice things, that’s lip neutralisation. It doesn’t have any harm. It’s doing the same thing as your vaselines and zumbuks. Yooh village people."

sibusisiwe.m added:

"I’ve actually done this somewhere else, 2 session and I’m so happy with my lip colour now. I’ve always been self conscious of my dark lips especially because I’m light skinned. If it helps boost your self confidence then most definitely. Life is already hard enough."

lululadylu suggested:

"This is one thing that I actually want to do, my lips are so dark."

nikho_mangisa asked:

"Where and how much is it?"

tshilidzilesego mentioned:

"It's nice when you have money to play with."

