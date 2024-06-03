Danny K Denies Having Plastic Surgery to Maintain Youthful Look at 46: “I Feel Good About Myself”
- Danny K has responded to claims about him having done plastic surgery and botox to maintain his youthful looks
- The Brown Eyes hitmaker is 46 years old, and his good looks had people assuming that he went under the knife
- Clapping back, the star said he feels good about himself, and people should practice that for themselves
South African musician Danny K, real name Daniel Koppel, has reacted to the allegations that he went under the knife.
Danny K squashes rumours of having plastic surgery
The star was not having it when people accused him of having plastic surgery and botox. Danny K, who still looks good at age 46, attributed his youthful appearance to feeling good about himself.
On TikTok, the Brown Eyes hitmaker poured cold water on the claims in response to the naysayers.
“A commentary of my appearance accusing me of the biggest bullsh*t of Botox, [and] plastic surgery — all of which if I did have, who the bloody hell cares. People use filters on this platform. People put makeup on for hours, all to try to make themselves a little younger, more attractive, make themselves feel a little better about themselves.”
Danny K says he feels good about himself
In response, the star said he feels good about himself and suggested that others do the same. He reiterated that if he did get surgery done, then it would not be anybody's business but his.
“After three decades in this business, having good and bad, this photo is 27 years different from that. Who the hell looks the same after 27 years? I am turning 47 this year and I feel good about myself, and so should you.”
