Thami Mngqolo has finally returned to the small screen after taking a much-needed break. The star, who has been working behind the scenes, said he is happy to be back where he belongs.

Thami Mngqolo lands new acting role in Code 13

Thami Mngqolo is no stranger to the screen, as he has been on our TVs for many years. The actor who rose to fame for playing Senzo Dhlomo on the popular show Generations has landed a new role in a local production.

Speaking to ZiMoja about his new role, Thami said he is happy to be back. The actor also assured his fans that he has not been unemployed over the years but has been booked and busy behind the scenes. He said:

"I was not completely away from the screens, but you know, when people don't see you busy, they think you are unemployed. I have been surviving and busy."

Thami Mngqolo talks about handling fame

The 42-year-old star is undoubtedly one of the most famous stars in Mzansi. Speaking about navigating fame, Mngqolo said it has been difficult for him because he was never cut out for it. He also addressed the low remuneration in the industry, saying something needs to be done because some great actors end up having financial problems.

"Fame is overrated. There are people cut out for it. I am not necessarily cut out for it, but I have the temerity for it. But I am not crazy about it."

