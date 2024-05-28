South African actress Baby Cele will be joining Mzansi Wethu's original drama series

The channel announced earlier that the former Ring Of Lies star will be making her debut on Sibongile and The Dlaminis season two in July 2024

The actress will be joining as Samkelisiwe, Bab’Ntombela’s sister, and she will be shaking things up for her former friends Deliwe and Phetheni

Actress Baby Cele will join 'Sibongile and The Dlaminis' in season two. Image: @babycele, supplied

Things are about to get shaken, and more drama is to be seen in the upcoming new season of the hit show Sibongile and The Dlaminis.

Actress Baby Cele joins Sibongile and The Dlaminis

Social media has been buzzing about the most-watched show on Mzansi Wethu, Sibongile and The Dlaminis after rumours of Luyanda's departure circulated.

The channel officially announced that Baby Cele, the former Ring Of Lies actress, will join the show in its second season, starting Monday, July 29, 2024.

Baby will debut as Samekelisiwe, Bab’Ntombela’s sister, and she is set to shake things up for her former friends Deliwe and Phetheni.

In a release shared with Briefly News, it was stated that Cele's role is set on revenge:

"The three met as young women and connected over their shared experience of being scammed, but she got the short end of the stick in this friendship trio, which sets her on a path for revenge.Watch her as she returns to Ixopo and turns some people’s lives upside down on the new season of Sibongile & The Dlaminis on Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163) from 29 July at 6:30pm."

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also posted about the news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Baby Cele Joins Season 2 of Sibongile & The Dlaminis. She plays Samkelisiwe, Bab’Ntombela’s sister, and it looks like she is set to shake things up for her former friends Deliwe and Phetheni. Cele enters Sibongile & The Dlaminis world on Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163) from 29 July at 6:30pm."

Viewers react to Baby joining the show

Many viewers reacted and shared their opinions after hearing about Baby Cele joining the show. See some of the comments below:

@ZeldaNdeka said:

"Secrets will be revealed."

@Capt_Darlingg wrote:

"We are with her. Best of luck."

@thabiler6 responded:

"Did she have to be related to bab ntombela?"

@MelaninSneziey replied:

"Yooh I just hope she'll make Deliwe's life a living hell...You see the fact that Deliwe will make money through Sibongile's designs makes me angry."

@RelebogileM6020 commented:

"I can tell ukuthi uyi scefe like BabNtombela shame."

@wasembo27 mentioned:

"Akeze, Phetheni ukwi high horse too much."

1 million views for Sibongile And The Dlaminis on season 1

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, it reached over one million views for its first season. The show reached an astounding 341% increase in viewership for its timeslot as of October 2023.

Phil Mphela reported then: "Sibongile and The Dlaminis ratings soar. The Mzansi Wethu telenovela has hit 1 MILLION viewers as of October. This makes the show the highest rated for its timeslot on DStv. This is huge for the show and channel as the 18h30 slot is highly competitive and lucrative for media sales."

