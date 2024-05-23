Actress Nsikelelo Mthiyane will be replacing Luyanda Zwane as the new Sibongile on Sibongile and The Dlaminis in the second season

This was after the former Shaka iLembe star confirmed that she won't be returning to the show

Director for Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, shared with Briefly News that they are excited to embark on this second chapter of Sibongile's journey with the new addition

Actress Luyanda Zwane's replacement on 'Sibongile and The Dlamini' caused a stir. Image: @luyandazwane, supplied

Source: UGC

Mzansi Wethu's original series Sibongile and The Dlaminis has officially introduced a new addition that'll make its debut in the second season

Actress Nsikelelo Mthiyane is the new Sibongile

Social media has been buzzing about the most-watched show on Mzansi Wethu, Sibongile, and The Dlamini after rumours of Luyanda leaving circulated.

Recently, it was announced that actress Nsikelelo Mthiyane will be the new Sibongile after Luyanda Zwane confirmed that she won't be returning as she didn't renew her contract with Duma Ndlovu's production.

Speaking to Briefly News, entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi said that Nsikelelo must be given a chance, though many viewers are fond of Luyanda as the show's lead lady.

He said:

"Ntshikelelo Mthiyane is joining Sibongile, and the Dlaminis will be one to watch. As the news broke out, loyal fans of the show were already divided. Will she do justice to the lead? Most X users have started comparing her with Luyanda and questioning her abilities as a leading lady…Let’s give her a chance and see how she will handle the leading role."

Director for Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, shared with Briefly News that they are excited to embark on this second chapter of Sibongile's journey with the new addition:

"We are excited to embark on this second chapter of Sibongile’s journey and we know that the new additions and changes will make this story even more exciting."

@TvblogbyMLU also posted about the replacement on Twitter (X) earlier on and wrote:

"#SibongileXDlaminis returns for season 2 on Mzansi Wethu and the channel introduced NSIKELELO MTHIYANE as the new Sibongile. The new season is set to start 29 July 2024."

See the post below:

Viewers have mixed reactions to the new replacement

Many viewers of the show had a lot to say regarding the replacement of the new Sibongile:

@therealmakoya_ has faith in Nsikelelo:

"I don't know but I'm rooting for her to do justice on this character."

@mpeu_m said:

"I love seeing new faces, I wish her all the best may she kill it."

@angazi_nje commented:

"She looks very young."

@Kuly_Mazing tweeted:

"Aaai ngathi is not make sure."

@Heavyd_110 responded:

"I'm done with #SibongileXDlaminis."

@nomy_mashego replied:

Perfect casting."

1 million views for Sibongile And The Dlaminis on season 1

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, it reached over one million views for its first season. The show reached an astounding 341% increase in viewership for its timeslot as of October 2023.

Phil Mphela reported then: "Sibongile and The Dlaminis ratings soar. The Mzansi Wethu telenovela has hit 1 MILLION viewers as of October. This makes the show the highest rated for its timeslot on DStv. This is huge for the show and channel as the 18h30 slot is highly competitive and lucrative for media sales."

Source: Briefly News