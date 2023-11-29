Mzansi Wethu's popular telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis Reached over one million views for its first season

The show also reached an astonishing 341% increase in viewership for its timeslot as of October 2023

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, shared with Briefly News that Sibongile & The Dlaminis is more than just a telenovela, It’s a blend of dreams

Sibongile & The Dlaminis has reached over 1M views. Image: @luyanda_zwane, @voodur_nuz

Source: Instagram

In less than a year since it debuted on our small screens, Sibongile & The Dlaminis has reached its huge milestone recently becoming the most popular telenovela.

Sibongile & The Dlaminis reaches over 1M views

The Mzansi Wethu original telenovela has reached over one million views for its first season since it aired on TV. The show also reached an astonishing 341% increase in viewership for its timeslot as of October 2023.

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela shared the great news about the show's recent success on X, formerly Twitter. Mphela said:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Sibongile and The Dlaminis ratings soar. The Mzansi Wethu telenovela has hit 1 MILLION viewers as of October. This makes the show the highest rated for its timeslot on DStv. This is huge for the show and channel as the 18h30 slot is highly competitive and lucrative for media sales."

See the post below:

The director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, shared with Briefly News that the show is more than just a telenovela. She said:

“The show is more than a telenovela it’s a blend of dreams, love, sacrifices, and complex family relationships. Rhythm World Productions has developed a story that’s both engaging and highly relatable, making Sibongile & The Dlaminis an important part of our viewers’ daily lives.”

Viewers of the show congratulate Sibongile & The Dlaminis

Shortly after Phil Mphela shared his post, many fans and supporters of the show flooded the comment section and congratulated it for reaching over a million viewers:

@jojomatches wrote:

"Yes this is good."

@Mabizela_Lwazi praised the show:

"It's a good show @PhilMphela they deserve all the glory. I feel it also has writers that aren't all over the place. Success is guaranteed. They mustn't get too excited and give it 5 days. Sometimes dynamites come in small dosages. 3 days is perfect. Keeps us wanting more."

@MalevuMandisa complimented:

"They have focused on what most SA shows tend to neglect......a good storyline. Anyone can get great actors, but even amazing actors can't save a terrible storyline. Welldone to the writers of this show, I've been watching since episode 1."

@lucnoz_ said:

"Well deserved hope the storyline doesn't die down later. I think also 3 times a week helps keep things fresh."

@zanelephakathii mentioned:

"It’s honestly amazing ! It should be playing everyday."

@prettylil_icy commented:

"This show deserves it. It’s refreshing."

@Lelo_Coza responded:

"My favorite show at the moment."

@nikiwe47 replied:

"One of the few SA shows that's actually good."

Luyanda Zwane talks about her role in Sibongile and The Dlaminis

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Luyanda Zwane will be making her debut on the Mzansi Wethu's first exclusive telenovela, Sibongile and The Dlaminis. The show follows the life of a young domestic worker who yearns for a soft life.

Speaking to Briefly News, Luyanda Zwane said it was not difficult tapping into the role of Sibongile as she exudes similar traits as herself. Luyanda was awarded the opportunity to work alongside the prolific actors. She learnt a great deal about acting and life in general.

Source: Briefly News