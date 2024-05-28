South African actor and filmmaker Sisanda Henna and his fiancé will be saying “I Do” soon

The ‘Soon Comes Night” star is preparing to pay lobola for his partner Keitumetse Qhali

A source close to the couple shared that they will be having a small ceremony next month in the Eastern Cape

Actor Sisanda Henna is set to get married to his long-time partner. Image: @sisanda_henna

Many Mzansi celebrities have been taking their relationships to the next level, and one of the greatest actors is about to do the same.

Sisanda Henna ties the knot with his fiancé

Soon Comes Night actor Sisanda Henna has made headlines on social media recently as news of his getting married to his fiancé, Keitumetse, circulated. This was after news of Makhadzi's boyfriend paid Lobola for her during the festive season in December 2023.

According to ZiMoja, a close source to the couple, the star is preparing to pay lobola and have a small ceremony in the Eastern Cape.

They said:

"They are planning a small ceremony, as they are both private individuals who prefer to keep their affairs out of the public eye.

"A save-the-date was sent a while ago, and the invitation came with strict instructions that it is non-transferable."

When the publication reached out to the couple for the comment, Keitumetse declined to say anything.

She said:

“I have nothing to say, bye.”

Sisanda also said that mentioned he doesn’t want to comment:

“I'm gonna have to pass on this one."

The source further said that there won't be any media or invited guests that'll be allowed to take photos and leak them on the internet:

"They are working close with their event organiser to make sure that everything goes well on that day."

