Many South Africans were surprised that a Zimbabwean mother was awarded R17.2 million for medical negligence

The woman filed against the North West Province’s Health MEC after her child developed cerebral palsy

Some netizens were unsettled that the money was being awarded to a foreign national, while others hoped it would help the mother and her son

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

South Africans debate a court ruling awarding a Zimbabwean mom R17.2 million for medical negligence, which led to her son developing cerebral palsy. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

Many netizens were stunned that a Zimbabwean woman would receive R17.2 million from the state to pay for her son’s medical bills.

Mother seeks compensation for medical negligence

The woman filed for damages against the North West Province’s Health MEC after it was discovered that hospital personnel were negligent when she gave birth to her child in 2013. According to The Citizen, the staff’s actions led to her now 10-year-old son developing cerebral palsy.

In 2021, the North West High Court in Mafikeng ruled that the Health MEC was responsible for paying; however, the amount was not decided. The case returned to court in October 2023 for calculation, and judgment was reserved. Judge Sandiswa Mfenyana recently declared that the woman was owed R17.2m for the child’s future medical costs and the setting up of the trust.

South Africans share their views

Some netizens were unsettled that a large sum was being awarded to a foreign national, while others hoped it would make the mother and son’s lives more comfortable.

@Lisa02769888 said:

“If she has the right papers to be here in SA…If not, then there's a problem because she will have to answer how she got here instead of having proper care in her country.”

@busiwe_bubu commented:

“Akmangazi, iningi vele imali ekhishwa uhulumeni eya kbantu bangaphandle, even u RAF. [It's not surprising, most of the money paid out by the government goes to foreigners, even RAF]”

@Mfoka_Mlangeni added:

“I don't mean to be insensitive, but she's now set for life. It was a blessing in disguise.”

@sheilamanyorio

“I hope that will make her feel better.”

@Fit_Mandisa stated:

“Uyoba yi billionaire ngakubo ngemali yethu [She’s going to be a billionaire with our money.]”

Baragwanath Hospital security guard's actions reunite babies with real mums

Briefly News reported that a Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital security guard was praised for his quick thinking.

The officer noticed that a newborn was discharged with the wrong mother and sounded the alarm.

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department would decisively deal with the negligent act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News