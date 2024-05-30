A large number of South Africans complained that they were unable to vote in the 2024 General Election

Despite this, the IEC predicted that the voter turnout surpassed the 70% mark, which was higher than the 66,06% achieved in 2019

Many social media users criticised the IEC’s election process, with some claiming that they waited too long to vote or were turned away

Despite complaints that many South Africans could not vote, the IEC said voter turnout for the 2024 General Election was higher than that of 2019.

Voter turnout above 70%

The commission estimated that voter turnout was above 70%, a hike from the 66,06% obtained in the previous election.

According to SowetanLIVE, the IEC experienced a late surge of voters in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape, resulting in polling stations being reopened later.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo conceded during a media briefing on 29 May 2024 that they’d experienced glitches, including late ballot delivery; however, he said they were overcome.

South Africans disappointed by IEC

Many registered voters took to social media to vent that they could not make their mark.

@Dumayavu_Velly said:

“I was not allowed to vote even national cause I didn't change my address, that's not fair.”

@Siya_Mfundisi added:

“You turned a lot of people away.”

@BrandonRennie8 commented:

“I never got to vote. Thanks for letting me down.”

@MotsoAphi asked:

“Where is the apology?”

@nkem_thembi stated:

“My daughter finished voting at 3am!!!! #Hatfeld”

