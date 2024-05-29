MK party leader Jacob Zuma caused a stir in the community of Nkandla when he cast his vote earlier this afternoon

The former president has returned to the political playing field and the community of Nkandla is rallying behind him

One community member spoke to Briefly News and expressed their desire to see Msholozi return to the highest seat in office

NKANDLA - The South African general elections are underway and the votes are pouring in. Prominent names have also made their mark, including former president Jacob Zuma. It was a frenzy of activity outside Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla as Zuma arrived with his convoy to cast his vote. The MK party leader was surrounded by a mob and his security detail had to physically move the chanting crowd out of the way in order for Zuma to enter the voting station.

Jacob Zuma has voted for the MK party in Nkandla. Image: Original

Source: Original

As he cast his votes, Zuma was all smiles as he greeted IEC officials who were assisting. Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma uploaded a video on her X page which showed the former president voting. The video stated that Zuma would be voting for the MK party.

The community of Nkandla have had a complicated relationship with Jacob Zuma as his ward is a known IFP stronghold. However, News24 reports that there is now stiff competition between his MK party and the IFP as he has drawn large support with his newly-established party.

One Nkandla community member from esakwaNxamalala told Briefly News that they were looking forward to Zuma returning as president of the country. When Briefly News informed them that the ConCourt had ruled that the former president could not return to National Assembly, the Nkandla local said:

"Bazobona ukuthi benzenjani kodwa uzobuyela" (They will see what they do but he will go back)

UDM leader turned away from voting station

In similar news, Briefly News reported that UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was almost turned away from his voting station early on election day morning. According to the IEC, the Eastern Cape premier candidate did not appear on voters' roll at that particular station. The IEC confirmed to Briefly News that Holomisa was able to vote after being directed to a different voting station.

Source: Briefly News