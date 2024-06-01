The EFF's deputy president said he is confident that the party would form part of the seventh administration

Floyd Shivambu said his organisation was considering being part of a coalition agreement to be in government

Many netizens, however, disagree with the EFF leader and believe the party should remain on the opposition benches

The EFF’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the Red Berets were looking into a coalition agreement. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and Chris McGrath

The EFF’s deputy president is confident that the Red Berets would form part of the incoming government.

EFF considers coalition government

Floyd Shivambu told EWN that the EFF was looking into being part of a coalition agreement.

With counting being completed at 98.31% of the voting districts, the EFF was in fourth position with 9.44% of the vote. The ANC led with 40.20%, followed by the DA and the MK Party with 21.69% and 14.74%, respectively.

Shivambu said his party was content with its performance and accepted that the newly formed MK Party had taken the third position.

South Africans went to the polls on 29 May 2024 to vote for the seventh administration in provincial and national governments.

Netizens differ with Floyd Shivambu

Many netizens believed that the EFF should not go into a coalition to form part of the government but should instead remain in the opposition benches.

@ObserveMr said:

“But not all political parties are willing to talk to them hao. ”

@MelusiGamede000 added:

“We don't [want] the EFF in any government formed; they must relax and be the opposition.”

@JoniGl81557 pointed out:

“The EFF does not have the numbers to lead any negotiations. The EFF has not learnt.”

@Thabiso_M1 commented:

“They are mad. No one must go into a coalition with foreign lovers and land disruption-ists or indirect land thieves”

@gianeena2813 shouted:

“Be quiet. You have almost no votes!!!!”

