The ANC in KZN is offering R100,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the culprits behind a voice note threatening the elderly

The clip, which was widely shared on social media, threatened to use poison on pensioners who didn’t vote for it

The party explained that it had notified the police about the matter, and the SAPS are investigating

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

ANC in KZN offered a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the people behind a voice note threatening the elderly who did not vote for it. Images: Darren Stewart and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has offered R100,000 to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for a voice note threatening to harm those who did not vote for the party.

KZN authorities probe origins of clip

The voice on the clip, which was circulating on social media, reportedly threatened the elderly who did not vote for the ANC and said they must be poisoned. The party’s provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, said the person on the clip claimed to be him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to EWN, the ANC alerted the police about the alleged crime, and those responsible for creating and distributing the audio would face charges in line with the Cybercrimes Act.

Netizens weigh in

@kinqa92177 said:

“Mtolo he was. He didn't know which party he voted for. I need that reward.”

@DakshaGm pointed out:

“With AI technology, anything is possible.”

@Tkay_mdima commented:

“Imagine plotting to kill people using poison because they didn't vote for you. Imagine a speaking swearing at ogogo base93 because they changed the voting choice. ANC must self-correct. The renewal project failed, and they need new solutions!”

@Ndi_Muvenda_ added:

“I wouldn’t trust ANC with that reward.”

@SiyabongaN30631 wondered:

“From which budget will such an amount of money be drawn from? .”

North West tragedy: Pensioners facing murder charges

Briefly News reported that two pensioners were facing murder charges for allegedly killing another pensioner in the North West Province.

The duo, aged 75 and 92, allegedly assaulted the victim with crutches at a nursing home in Jericho Village.

The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News