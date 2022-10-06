A 21-year-old man broke into a home and allegedly raped an 84-year-old grandmother in KwaZulu-Natal

Following the alleged encounter, the traumatised woman managed to flee after her attacker fell asleep

The suspect's family allegedly tried to keep the alleged rape quiet by offering to pay damages

CREIGHTON - A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an elderly woman and falling asleep at the crime scene in KwaZulu-Natal.

A 21-year-old man from KZN fell asleep after allegedly raping an 84-year-old woman. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the suspect's family for trying to keep the attack under wraps by offering to pay inhlawulo (damages).

The man forced himself into his 84-year-old victim's home while she was sleeping in Esibizane village, at Newtonville location in Creighton. The suspect allegedly overpowered the elderly woman and repeatedly raped her.

News24 reported the granny managed to escape when her attacker fell asleep. The victim crawled towards her gate and called for help.

A neighbour woke up when they heard dogs barking. Upon investigation, the neighbour noticed the elderly woman, who alerted him to the man in her house. The neighbour entered the house and found the suspect naked and asleep with an alcoholic beverage beside him.

Khoza maintains that the family's suggestion to pay inhlawulo shows the extent of moral decay in society. According to IOL, the MEC said that law enforcement agencies must show no mercy and called for prosecuting people who attempted to interfere with rape cases.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested at the crime scene by Creighton police, and the docket was assigned to Kokstad Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit.

South Africans react to the rape of the elderly woman

Some South Africans are calling for the return of the death penalty after hearing about the disturbing crime.

Here are some comments:

@ThembaMdumela claimed:

"Not even the age of his mother and his grandmother."

@Pietpompies2022 asked:

"Who has bewitched this country, a nation of perverts and no morals are addressed."

@JUDGEJUSTIN777 commented:

"Now his legal aid lawyer is going to say to the judge his client was drunk and blame this sickening crime on alcohol ⚖️ bring the death penalty BACK "

@PhathaPhatha2 added:

"We have a huge problem as a society."

@_Lindo_G said:

"This country "

Justice served for 15 women after North West serial violator was sentenced to 6 life terms

In another story, Briefly News reported that a serial rapist from the North West was handed six life term jail sentences after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape.

Jacob Kgantlane assaulted 15 women over four years. Six of his victims were under 18, the youngest being a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

News24 reported that the police officer who ended Kgantlane's four-year terror campaign was delighted with the lengthy sentence. Seargent Clifford Mokone said that sentence means justice has been served for the community and Kgantlane's victims.

Source: Briefly News