Many Durban artists have been concerned and worried about the legendary L'vovo's recent behaviour in public

The Bayang'sukela hitmaker has been lashing out in public about his issues and how he paved the way for many artists who are from Durban

One of the artists who didn't want to be named expressed that they don't know what has gotten over L'vovo to be lashing out in this manner

L'vovo's recent outrage behaviour sparks concerns. Image: @zimoja

Shuu, drama brews in eThekwini as legendary musical artist L'vovo Derrango had many artists baffled by his recent stunts.

Durban artists worried about L'vovo's behaviour

The South African Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango has been the talk of the town recently after his record label rubbished rumours that have been circulating on social media that he has died.

According to ZiMoja, the star, who has been struggling with health issues, has many Durban artists worried and concerned about his outraged public behaviour. The Bayang'sukela hitmaker has been talking ill of the artists, claiming that he was the one who paved the way for them.

The star has also been harassing them at events and displaying signs of frustration and temper issues. One of the artists who didn't want to be named told the publication that they don't know what has gotten into the singer and that there are many ways that he could've voiced and expressed his concerns:

"We don't know what got into grootman to be telling us he is the only one who paved the way for us. There is a better way of addressing his concerns or issues than lashing out at people."

