Prince Kaybee's baby mama, Zola Mhlongo, has spoken up about how she deals with trolls

The former Uzalo actress has been criticised on social media a lot, especially after she bagged a radio gig at Metro FM

The 29-year-old star said that she focuses on the positive and her passion for her craft

Zola Mhlongo shared how she deals with trolls. Image: @zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

Actress and radio presenter Zola Mhlongo talked about her tough times in the entertainment industry.

former Uzalo actress Zola Mhlongo finds a way to deal with trolls

The former Uzalo actress Zola Mhlongo has made headlines again after she trended on social media, where her name was spotted in another man's inbox along with many other ladies.

Recently, Prince Kaybee's baby mama talked about how she has found ways to deal with the criticism she gets online and how she deals with trolls.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Daily Sun, Mhlongo has been attacked several times by internet users, and she has found a solution instead of standing up to them the same way they troll her.

She said:

"I handle trolls and negative criticism by focusing on constructive feedback and ignoring the noise. I remind myself of my worth and the support of my true fans and I stay focused on my goals."

The star, who got trolled when she bagged a radio gig at Metro FM, further shared that it has been tough for her and that she had faced a few challenges within the entertainment industry.

Zola shared:

"The industry can be tough with intense competition and sometimes harsh criticism. I've overcome these challenges by staying true to myself, constantly improving my skills and building a strong support network of friends and mentors."

Zola Mhlongo moves on after Prince Kaybee's drama

In a previous report, Briefly News shared details behind Zola Mhlongo's empowering Women's Day video, where she received warm wishes following Prince Kaybee's recent drama.

Despite saying he was retired from cheating, Prince Kaybee's past appeared to come back to bite him after he trended on social media for all the wrong reasons. The Gugulethu DJ found himself in some drama after a spicy video of Cyan Boujee was tied to him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News