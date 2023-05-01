Thami Mngqolo recently got candid about how his crew was laid off from the popular television series Generations

The actor and media personality is popular for playing the role of Senzo Dhlomo, Sibusiso Dhlomo's son

Speaking during a tell-all interview, Thami said the old Generations cast didn't think the producers would replace them

Generations will forever remain one of the best soapies to come from South Africa. The show had viewers from different age groups tuned in during weekdays at 8 pm.

Thami Mngqolo has revealed more details about how they were fired from 'Generations'. Image: @thamimngqolo

Many were shocked following the announcement that Generations was going to be cancelled and replaced with Generations: The Legacy.

Former Generations actor Thami Mngqolo opens up about how they were fired from the show

Many South Africans wonder what happened behind closed doors before the announcement that the star-studded show was going to be canned. Thami Mngqolo who is popular for playing Senzo Dhlomo recently got candid about the issue of contracts and the show ending.

Speaking during a recent interview on the King David Studio podcast, Thami said they were informed that the soapie was returning but with a different storyline and cast. He said:

"We did not realise they could do that. You may try and pivot or rename Senzo but coming up with a whole new story? That didn't scare us because you can try but you will never have what you had with those and the legacy it had built up. You can try, but it will never have the same essence."

The actor also revealed that they sought the help of politicians, including then-President Jacob Zuma but it was all in vain.

"We went to Luthuli House, we went to Nkandla to go mobilise and we had a meeting with the President on a Sunday morning and we were promised that never will the show come off air."

Generations viewers are glad to hear their fav Thami Mngqolo open up about what happened

Social media users who used to enjoy the popular soapie loved hearing from their favourite star.

@yandisakhwakhwa2529 said:

"I certainly have learned so much about the entertainment industry and how to navigate through the highs and lows of being an actor here in South Africa; Tnx a lot Thami for sharing your story ❤️"

@leratomatlala9716 noted:

"I thoroughly enjoyed this conversation and look forward to part 2."

@philghostrunnersimali481 wrote

"It's sad what these guys are subjected to. Actors deserve more."

@bhongomwanda3223 added:

"He has put it all into perspective...I certainly cannot wait for part 2. Thami is a great actor. The characters Senzo and Jason are the first thing that comes to my mind, at the mention of Generations."

