South African social media users were left stunned after footage emerged of a man bearing an uncanny resemblance to Keanu Reeves' iconic character John Wick

The doppelgänger was captured rocking the signature John Wick aesthetic complete with a formal black suit, shoulder-length hair, and facial hair similar to the legendary hitman

Mzansi netizens rushed to the comment section with witty remarks about the African "Baba Yaga," with many joking about who might have taken his dog

A video of a John Wick look-alike walking in the streets of Pietermaritzburg went viral. Images: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images and @freshmenamapiano/Instagram

A man with a striking resemblance to the legendary assassin John Wick has been spotted walking purposefully through the streets of Pietermaritzburg, leaving South Africans both amazed and amused by the uncanny similarity.

Content creator @freshmenamapiano shared the video on Instagram, showing an Afrikaner gentleman who could easily pass as Keanu Reeves' stunt double for the popular action film franchise. The man was captured strolling confidently down a Pietermaritzburg street, dressed in the character's signature all-black formal suit with matching shoes, sporting shoulder-length hair and similar facial hair to the fictional hitman.

Suited up like the Baba Yaga

The man's attire perfectly mimics John Wick's iconic style, which has become synonymous with the character throughout the film series. In the John Wick franchise, the character's suits are custom-made by New York-based fashion designer Luca Mosca, who created the distinctive look that has since influenced modern men's fashion.

These suits have a classic two-button design with peak lapels, usually in dark shades like black, navy, or gray. They’re tailored for both style and flexibility, perfect for Wick’s intense action scenes. What makes his look stand out is how he combines formal suits with tactical gear, blending elegance with deadly precision. This mix has turned John Wick into an unexpected fashion icon, even in South Africa.

A post showing a John Wick look-alike in SA went viral. Images: @freshmenamapiano

Mzansi reacts to the local hitman

South Africans were quick to share their amusement at seeing the local version of the feared assassin, with many making jokes about what might have brought him to Pietermaritzburg:

@dustyhumor_01 noted:

"This is the second video I have seen of him😂"

@dimaah_ct joked:

"John Weak!"

@hesjustkg.012 suggested:

"John Wick ❌ Johan Van De Wick ✅"

@jetwiththetek speculated:

"Crime so bad he had to interfere."

@panshe595 warned:

"People in SA be prepared, John Wick is hunting 😂😂😂"

@_nonny11 questioned:

"Who took his dog now 😭😭😭"

@thando.sonamzi theorized:

"John during the week..."

@dumiemangols predicted:

"His dog is somewhere around Soweto...Sobonana emathuneni🤞🏾"

@ony_bongani quipped:

"Temu version of John Wick."

