A gent was the star of the show when he decided to break it down at the club, making the audience impressed

The man took a few steps in front of some onlookers and decided to dish out the smoothest moves he could

South Africans loved what they saw and praised the dude on strutting his rhythmic stuff while poking fun at Afriforum

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A gent was the star of the dance floor after he showed off his slick moves getting Mzansi excited. Images: bj_031

Source: TikTok

South Africa could be called the land of rhythm because of how many vibey people are in the country. One gent left some club goers entertained with the smooth moves he decided to bring on the dance floor.

The aim is not to sweat

TikTokker bj_031 is the gent who brought the effortless vibes. Onlookers couldn't help but smile at the man's technique. The TikTokker is an outgoing man who seems to like having a good time. The man also has a habit of partaking in the languages and cultures of other South Africans. Some commenters also made note that a white woman was also tearing it up.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A man of the people

Content creator bj_031 seems like an incredibly fun guy to spend time with based on the content posted on his TikTok. The gent has fully immersed himself into the Zulu culture and according to one commenter in another video, laughs in Zulu. The man has an excellent grasp of IsiZulu and speaks it as if his family has lived in KZN for decades.

The gent really loves to have a good time with his friends. Image: Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

Several clips on his TikTok show the dude with some alcohol in hand, always ready and willing to party. Another clip shows him in a garden doing a simple dance and just having a relaxing time. South Africans loved the energy the man showed off and poked some harmless fun at Afriforum, seeing that this white man doesn't want to leave Mzansi at all.

Read the comments below:

Samuel Foromo said:

"AfriForum don't see these vibes because they are always in the farm. They're calling him "Sellout" 😂"

nthota 😉 mentioned:

"You're causing a lot of stress to Afriforum, DA and their godfather Trump 🤣"

Rebecca🇿🇦 commented:

"Abasekho abelungu Kzn, look at the lady at the back she's got serious moves there."

$Racing Syndicate$ shared:

"Smiths culture is different, my dad used to work there back in the day 😏 he went to rural areas for weddings, funerals etc and drank Umqombothi with his colleagues and their relatives."

siwe posted:

"Abasekho abelungu eSA"

Mlungistru Nkomozbovu said:

"Where is Afriforum?"

Lee mentioned:

"I love South Africa 🇿🇦♥️"

More feel-good stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa had people on the internet cracking up in laughter after showcasing the dramatic transformation of her child after spending time with his grandmother.

previously reported that one woman in South Africa had people on the internet cracking up in laughter after showcasing the dramatic transformation of her child after spending time with his grandmother. Kabelo Motaphi Kekana, South Africa's top-performing special needs matric student from 2024, is pursuing a law degree at the University of the Witwatersrand.

South African businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi shared that she was the queen of just making it for her flight.

Source: Briefly News