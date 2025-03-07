“Keep Moving”: From Matric Top Achiever to Future Lawyer, Blind Wits Student Defies All Odds
- Kabelo Motaphi Kekana, South Africa's top-performing special needs matric student from 2024, is pursuing a law degree at the University of the Witwatersrand
- Despite initial concerns about navigating university life with a visual impairment, Kekana has found exceptional support through Wits' Disability Rights Unit (DRU)
- Kekana is determined to prove that disability is not a limitation to success, encouraging others facing challenges to persevere
Kabelo Motaphi Kekana is breaking barriers and challenging perceptions as he transitions from being South Africa's top special needs matric achiever to a promising law student at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Wits University recently shared his inspiring story, highlighting how this remarkable student is navigating academic excellence despite being blind, supported by the institution's comprehensive disability support systems.
Determined to make a difference
Kekana chose to study law because he wants to address the inequalities he sees in society. He believes many South Africans struggle to get fair treatment in the legal system, and he's passionate about changing that reality. When discussing his career goals, he expressed his vision of helping create a more equitable legal system where everyone can access justice regardless of their background.
His academic journey has been fueled by those who believed in him before he fully believed in himself. He acknowledged that his support network was vital to his success, giving him the confidence to push through difficulties and achieve what he has.
Support systems enabling success
Starting university presents hurdles for any student, especially those with visual impairments. Kekana admitted he initially worried about how he would manage in such an academic environment, but those fears quickly disappeared.
Upon arriving at Wits, he was anxious about how he'd be received and whether he could keep up, but he found everyone from fellow students to professors to be incredibly supportive and accommodating. His experience has been much more positive than he had anticipated.
A key factor in his successful transition has been the technology provided through the university's support services, the Disability Rights Unit (DRU).
Kekana had limited computer experience before arriving at Wits, but specialized software has transformed how he studies. The adaptive programs introduced to him have been game-changers, converting text to speech and helping him navigate digital resources just like any other student would.
Dr. Leila Abdool Gafoor, Head of the DRU at Wits, emphasizes the university's commitment to supporting students with disabilities. She explains that their role is to ensure students receive the support they need to function independently and thrive academically. They assess individual needs based on medical documentation and provide necessary accommodations, such as assistive technology, accessible study spaces, and extended exam times.
Beyond academics
Looking forward, Kekana hopes to impact more lives than just through his future legal career. He's already taking steps toward broader advocacy work by participating in a community organization that supports people across the country.
When asked what advice he would give to others facing difficulties, Kekana offered words of encouragement about not letting setbacks define one's journey. He believes that every path to success involves obstacles, and what matters is how you respond to them and keep moving forward.
For students with disabilities across South Africa, resources like The South African Library for the Blind provide essential support, offering free Braille and audio books, reading devices, and other services to ensure educational materials are accessible to all.
Source: Briefly News
