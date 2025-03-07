Kabelo Motaphi Kekana, South Africa's top-performing special needs matric student from 2024, is pursuing a law degree at the University of the Witwatersrand

Despite initial concerns about navigating university life with a visual impairment, Kekana has found exceptional support through Wits' Disability Rights Unit (DRU)

Kekana is determined to prove that disability is not a limitation to success, encouraging others facing challenges to persevere

Kabelo Motaphi Kekana is breaking barriers, continuing to pursue law at Wits despite his visual impairment. Images: Source

Source: Original

Kabelo Motaphi Kekana is breaking barriers and challenging perceptions as he transitions from being South Africa's top special needs matric achiever to a promising law student at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Wits University recently shared his inspiring story, highlighting how this remarkable student is navigating academic excellence despite being blind, supported by the institution's comprehensive disability support systems.

Determined to make a difference

Kekana chose to study law because he wants to address the inequalities he sees in society. He believes many South Africans struggle to get fair treatment in the legal system, and he's passionate about changing that reality. When discussing his career goals, he expressed his vision of helping create a more equitable legal system where everyone can access justice regardless of their background.

His academic journey has been fueled by those who believed in him before he fully believed in himself. He acknowledged that his support network was vital to his success, giving him the confidence to push through difficulties and achieve what he has.

Support systems enabling success

Starting university presents hurdles for any student, especially those with visual impairments. Kekana admitted he initially worried about how he would manage in such an academic environment, but those fears quickly disappeared.

Upon arriving at Wits, he was anxious about how he'd be received and whether he could keep up, but he found everyone from fellow students to professors to be incredibly supportive and accommodating. His experience has been much more positive than he had anticipated.

A key factor in his successful transition has been the technology provided through the university's support services, the Disability Rights Unit (DRU).

Kekana had limited computer experience before arriving at Wits, but specialized software has transformed how he studies. The adaptive programs introduced to him have been game-changers, converting text to speech and helping him navigate digital resources just like any other student would.

Dr. Leila Abdool Gafoor, Head of the DRU at Wits, emphasizes the university's commitment to supporting students with disabilities. She explains that their role is to ensure students receive the support they need to function independently and thrive academically. They assess individual needs based on medical documentation and provide necessary accommodations, such as assistive technology, accessible study spaces, and extended exam times.

Kekana, a blind student at Wits, shares his progress so far as an aspiring lawyer. Images: Source

Source: Original

Beyond academics

Looking forward, Kekana hopes to impact more lives than just through his future legal career. He's already taking steps toward broader advocacy work by participating in a community organization that supports people across the country.

When asked what advice he would give to others facing difficulties, Kekana offered words of encouragement about not letting setbacks define one's journey. He believes that every path to success involves obstacles, and what matters is how you respond to them and keep moving forward.

For students with disabilities across South Africa, resources like The South African Library for the Blind provide essential support, offering free Braille and audio books, reading devices, and other services to ensure educational materials are accessible to all.

Other students in the headlines

Briefly News recently reported on students at several South African universities, including Wits, who have been disrupting classes and demanding financial inclusion as the 2025 academic year gets off to a chaotic start.

recently reported on students at several South African universities, including Wits, who have been disrupting classes and demanding financial inclusion as the 2025 academic year gets off to a chaotic start. Stellenbosch University students joined their counterparts from UCT, CPUT, and NWU in protesting against financial exclusion, finally receiving a response from their rector after a week of demonstrations.

One TikTok user inspired thousands with her remarkable journey from working as a cashier at Tekkie Town to becoming a university lecturer with a doctorate degree.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News