A content creator shared an inspiring journey on TikTok of her transformation from a cashier at Tekkie Town to becoming a university lecturer with a PhD

The TikToker @dr.thulisilebhuda posted a video showing her remarkable career growth, highlighting her dedication to education despite working a retail job

Social media users were deeply moved by her achievement, with many commenting on how her story serves as motivation for their own educational pursuits

A woman shared a clip showing how she has achieved success from working as a cashier to becoming a lecturer after obtaining her PhD. Images: @dr.thulisilebhuda

One woman has inspired many South Africans after sharing her incredible journey from working as a retail cashier to becoming a university lecturer with a PhD. Content creator @dr.thulisilebhuda posted a video on TikTok showcasing her remarkable transformation from working as a cashier at Tekkie Town in Kwaga Mall Plaza to becoming a lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga.

Being a lecturer and having been recognized internationally with a Voice of Heritage Award, @dr.thulisilebhuda shared the post with the caption:

"God's race has located me."

Becoming an academic

The path to becoming a lecturer in South Africa requires extensive education and dedication. Prospective lecturers must complete a bachelor's degree followed by postgraduate qualifications, with a PhD being the standard requirement for most university positions. This educational journey can take anywhere from seven to 10 years of committed study and research.

University lecturers take on multiple responsibilities beyond just teaching. They develop course materials, prepare and deliver lectures, set and mark assignments, supervise student research, and act as mentors to their students. Alongside this, lecturers must conduct their own research, publish papers in academic journals, attend professional conferences, and handle administrative duties like student admissions.

The financial rewards for this career path can be substantial. According to recent data, the average lecturer in South Africa earns approximately R540,006 per year, with entry-level positions starting at R240,378. More experienced academics can earn up to R7,371,000 annually, making it a potentially lucrative career for those willing to put in the years of study required.

One woman shared her inspiring journey from working as a cashier to becoming a PhD holder. Images: @dr.thulisilebhuda

Mzansi reacts with pride

The video resonated with many South Africans who flooded the comments section with messages of admiration and inspiration:

@Nondy1509 gushed:

"I've never been this proud of someone I don't know. Congratulations Dr, you did so good, I'm inspired 🥰🤗"

@tehilla commented:

"I will keep on coming here until I get my degree just for motivation ❤️🔥"

@Pam_Pamella remarked:

"You don't want us to give up kule-app umuntu is inspire everyday ngenkani🥰"

@Kedibone Kidi wrote:

"Not just PdD graduate🤭 also recognised by several universities 🎉🥰🥳 Congratulations 🥰❤️"

@Thulisile naMwelasi🇿🇦 replied to a comment:

"Nationally and internationally 🚀"

@Sibu BnSHairCulture expressed:

"Hai hai hai ngaze ngahlanya with excitement!!! Friday night slaving away at my desk after putting baby to sleep. This is the motivation I needed 👌"

